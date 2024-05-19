There are very few sportscars that excite me these days, especially when everything gets bigger, greener and techier. However, one moniker, ‘CS’—short for Competition Sport, not Club Sport—continues to hold a special place in my heart. Now a celebrated badge within the BMW M lineup, ‘CS’ signifies a new breed of track-ready daily drivers. And the new 2025 BMW M4 CS is the latest supped up M model to join the lineup.

Following the introduction of the G80 M3 CS sedan in 2023, it’s now the M4’s turn to shine with the coveted CS badge. According to BMW engineers, developing CS or CSL cars is the highlight of their careers—projects they would eagerly work on every day if given the chance, though such opportunities are rare.

Heading To Salzburgring

Receiving an invitation to a track day to experience not only the latest CS but also an upcoming M car, like the G90 M5 Sedan, is a rare privilege. Salzburgring brings back memories of 2022, when G87 M2 prototypes were being tested on a rainy day. Set in a green, tree-filled valley beneath rocky highlands, Salzburgring is one of the most striking tracks in the world. Fans line the steep valley sides, creating a unique atmosphere. The circuit is very fast and dangerous, with many high-speed bends and some areas lacking enough runoff space. It is both technical and fast, with sweeping corners and two straights where speeds can exceed 270 km/h. Unlike my last visit to the Austrian Alps, this time the weather was perfect.

Clear skies, a dry track, and ideal temperatures greeted me, along with a Riviera Blue G82 M4 CS. Seeing the new CS in person for the first time, especially in Riviera Blue, was a thrill. While most press and marketing materials highlight the Frozen Isle of Man Green color, blue has always held a special place in my heart. The vibrant blue works brilliantly with the unique combination of yellow headlights, bright red mesh taillights, and numerous red inserts throughout the car.

2025 BMW M4 CS Good Insane amount of grip

A capable track car

Premium design upgrades that came with the M4 Facelift Bad A bit stiff for daily driving

Still a controversial design

Expensive

But it’s not about colors and, especially not about design, when it comes to the M3 CS and M4 CS. It’s all about the track. A brief introduction of the car is followed by a quick chat with an engineer to learn more about the technical setup before hoping on the track.

BMW M4 CS And Its Weight Loss Diet

In BMW’s pursuit of weight reduction and enhanced performance, the new BMW M4 CS employs several key technological updates. A pivotal component is the extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic which is evident in parts like the front splitter, bonnet, air intakes, mirrors, rear diffuser, and spoiler lip on the boot lid. Notably, the bonnet alone achieves a weight saving of 1.5 kilograms, while the CFRP center console further reduces weight by 4 kilograms. Additionally, lighter wheels contribute a 4-kilogram weight reduction.

That’s not all, of course. The exhaust system alone is over 3.6 kg lighter than the standard setup thanks to its titanium rear silencer. The overall weight reduction compared to the G82 M4 Competition is around 35 kilograms (77 lbs). BMW says the G82 M4 CS has a curb weight of 1,770 kg (3,902 lbs).

According to BMW engineers, the torque distribution in the M4 CS is different from that of the M3 CS. The dampers have been changed, borrowing from the M3 Touring, and the springs have been adjusted to handle more forces, resulting in higher damper forces. The bushings in the stabilizers are now stronger than in the Competition model, and the engine mounts have been upgraded to those from the CSL. The software controlling the differential, steering, and variable damping has also been modified compared to the M4 Competition. The software settings and variable damping control have been updated from the M3 CS, and the tires are now a bit stiffer in both vertical and lateral directions.

S58: 543 horsepower

The engine is the same as in the M3 CS: S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder making 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The power is sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With xDrive fitted as standard, the M4 CS is an absolute rocket. It sprints to 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds, or 0.4s quicker than the rear-wheel-drive CSL.

But straight-line speed is less important in a car of this caliber; handling is the key. I’ve already spent quite some time with the BMW M3 CS, including a ride back from the track that day, so my expectations were quite high. But this is the one review where I knew exactly that I will love the car.

The Track Experience

A lead car takes me through a reconnaissance lap to re-acquaint myself with the Austrian race track. I start in Sport Plus Mode, with all the sporty settings saved to the M1 button, and equipped with Cup 2 R tires, which are perfect for dry and sticky surfaces. From the get-go, the new BMW M4 CS impresses with its grip. Pedal to the metal, you might expect the traction light to come on, but it doesn’t. This Riviera Blue monster pulls ahead with such velocity that it pushes you back into the seat.

The power delivery of the S58 engine is quite aggressive with the M4 CS’s tune, and the torque feels like it kicks in sooner than ever. The gearbox’s reaction is excellent, enhancing the overall driving experience. Going through the apex is a breeze; the car simply hugs the curbs while staying planted on the tarmac.

Turn-ins are sharp and extremely precise, with constant feedback from the front wheels. The rear end remains unfazed by all my antics on the track, absorbing longitudinal and lateral forces like a champ. The front tires handle my aggressive and early turn-ins without squealing or losing traction. It’s evident that the negative camber at the front enhances the cornering capabilities. At some point, I started to wonder where the breaking point for grip truly is. Even if you’re not the best track driver in the world, the new BMW M4 CS will make you a better and more confident driver.

Salzburgring is also know for a long, sweeping right curve that can be treated as a straight. It’s the perfect corner to test the impact of lateral forces on the grip. But the G82 BMW M4 is once again unfazed. The chassis is so extremely well balanced and composed that you feel in charge of the car at all time.

255 km/h On The Straight

The long straight takes me to around 255 km/h before I have to brake hard for a right-hand sweeper. The carbon ceramic brakes are well worth the money if you’re tracking the car, providing impressive stopping power without any signs of fade after a few hot laps.

My favorite part of the Salzburgring track is the long uphill left-hander surrounded by scenic valleys, followed by a slight right. In this section, I’m going flat out, especially now that I’m in MDM mode. Set to the M2 button, MDM means that traction control is still on, but turned down.

With MDM mode activated, there’s a bit more spin in the rear, and the M4 CS occasionally breaks grip before the traction control kicks in. But you reallllyyyy have to push the car to its limit to reduce the incredible traction. The new CS now fully embraces its rear-wheel-drive character, allowing just enough slide to put a smile on your face. A glance in the mirror shows another M4 CS a bit further behind, giving me time for a short drift. I steer more aggressively, and the rear end lets loose, putting a silly grin on my face.

The suspension is undeniably stiff, especially noticeable when running over the curbs. However, that’s characteristic of the CS family, which leans more towards track performance than road comfort. While you can certainly daily drive the M4 CS, it won’t be as comfortable as the M4 Competition or as practical as the G80 M3 CS.

M4 CS vs. M3 CS

You might wonder how the two models differ. As a non-pro driver, I find the M3 CS and M4 CS feel quite similar on the track, offering the same performance in different packages. The sedan version, however, has an advantage with its extra doors. While a professional racing driver can likely spot the differences between these models, the driving experience for regular customers will feel the same.

One thing is clear though: regardless of the body style, the technical enhancements in these CS models work extremely well in conjunction with adapted driving dynamics systems to achieve impressive performance metrics. The CS model clocks a Nordschleife lap time of 7 minutes and 22 seconds, situating it competitively close to the M4 CSL and notably faster than the M4 Competition.

Is it better than the M4 CSL? Not on the track, but it’s certainly more controllable and less inclined to bite you. And it absolutely rewards a good driver as well.

CS Models Are Worth The Money

None of the recent CS models have disappointed, and some, like the F90 M5 CS, have impressed us more than any other new BMW. So the 2025 BMW M4 CS at $123,500, with an additional $1,175 for destination and handling fees, seems like a fair price considering the car you’re getting. It’s still about $16,00 cheaper than the M4 CSL but $4,980 more expensive than the M3 CS sedan. But with that, you’re getting new headlights, laser taillights and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Cup holders are not included, but fun is.