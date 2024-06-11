The 2025 BMW M4 debuts with a slightly freshened-up look and some notable changes compared to last year’s model. While the recipe stays the same, the newest version brings some cool new flavors, including a new M4 CS model that slots between the track-focused CSL and more street-oriented Competition models. It’s the first year of the LCI (facelifted) model, and it’s not likely to see many changes before production ends in a few years, so if you like the G82/G83 M4, it might be time to think about picking one up. Major additions for the new year include new lighting elements in the front and back, a slightly revised cockpit, and a little more power for all-wheel drive models.

2025 BMW M4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

You can still get the M4 Coupe with a manual transmission – and if you do, you’ll still get the same 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six under the engine. Competition-badged models are only available with an automatic – like last year’s model – and rear- or all-wheel drive. xDrive-equipped models receive a 20 horsepower bump, bringing the total power to 523 horsepower (compared to 503 in rear-drive versions). The 2025 BMW M4 CS is a limited-production xDrive version that makes 543 horsepower. Every automatic 2025 BMW M4 produces 479 pound-feet of torque, just like the pre-LCI models.

2025 BMW M4 Fuel Economy and MPG

With minimal changes to performance, the 2025 BMW M4 is about as efficient as last year’s model, despite the minor changes. The EPA tests of the 2025 BMW M4 show that some Competition xDrive models technically achieve one less mpg on the highway than last year’s model, rated at 22 mpg highway and 16 city for a combined 18 mpg. Most drivers probably won’t be too concerned with this metric, but it should be noted that the M4 Competition xDrive barely outperforms the V8-powered Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63. Just something to think about.

Interior and Cargo Space

Dimensions on the inside stay for the 2025 BMW M4 as they have been since the G82 and G83 were introduced. However, BMW introduced some new details for the model, such as a squared-off steering wheel, new A/C vents, and reconfigured ambient lighting. You can still opt for carbon bucket seats and some new optional extras like an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. A new trim option – M Fine Brushed Aluminum – is available, too, replacing some of the Individual wood options (which is a shame).

You can fit people in the back seat, but the M3 is really the better option if your performance car needs to pull double-duty. Trunk sizes are practically the same between the models – technically the M3 gets a whopping 1 cubic foot more – but the rear doors make it easier to haul stuff behind the driver. The convertible will give up even more trunk space to stow the folding soft top.

2025 BMW M4 Technology and Connectivity

Like its predecessor, the 2025 BMW M4 has a curved display with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, navigation, voice commands, MyBMW app compatibility, and much more. Contrary to BMW’s press releases, the M4 doesn’t appear to come standard with a head-up display. Instead, it’s mashed into the $1,200 Executive Package. Most of the coolest tech already comes included with the 2025 BMW M4, but we’d still spring for the $900 M Drive Professional. It adds 10-stage traction control, a drift analyzer, and some other goodies.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

It’s unlikely the roads on your morning commute are an actual racetrack (I guess, unless you live at the ‘Ring), so it’s nice that the M4 comes with plenty of driver assistance features. Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Alert, and Frontal Collision Warning all come standard. We generally recommend the Parking Assistance Package, too, as its $700 price makes it a great value. Manual cars can’t get Extended Traffic Jam Assistant (for obvious reasons), but auto-equipped vehicles can pay up for the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package if they cherish moments of semi-autonomous driving in their Ultimate Driving Machine.

2025 BMW M4 Pricing

The 2025 BMW M4 Coupe starts at $79,100, and the (auto-only, Competition-only) 2025 BMW M4 Convertible needs you to part with $95,300. Competitors – true, two-door competitors – are actually pretty few and far between. The Audi RS5 is pretty close and priced from $80,000. The C8 Corvette is enticing but delivers a different experience. The ZL1 Camaro is – laughably – the more similar model, but it’s out of production from January 2024.

2025 BMW M4 FAQ