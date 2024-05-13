Following its world premiere, the 2025 BMW M4 CS made its public debut over the weekend in Europe at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Americans weren’t left out since the sports coupe also attended the IMSA round at Laguna Seca. We went to California to get up close and personal with the hottest G82 money can buy.

The M4 CS was in good company considering BMW displayed its latest special edition between the M3 CS. The two sedans flanking the two-door equivalent were finished in Signal Green to compliment the Frozen Isle of Men Green coupe. The luxury brand chose to show off the new M with the matte gold wheels. Alternatively, you can have the same design in matte black.

Much like the four-door cars, the M4 CS won’t be a common sight on the streets. BMW hasn’t said how many it’ll make but we’ve heard fewer than 2,000 cars are being built for the whole world. All of them will have all-wheel drive and two pedals, echoing last year’s sedan. The coupe is more eye-catching since it has the new headlights that debuted with the 2025 M4 facelift. In addition, it gets laser taillights, first seen on the M4 CSL a couple of years ago.

We hopped inside the M4 CS on those carbon bucket seats offered as standard equipment. While the cabin looks instantly familiar, there are a couple of changes compared to the M3 CS. The coupe has a flat-bottomed steering wheel and discreetly updated air vents. Unlike the M4 CSL we mentioned earlier, the CS keeps the rear seats.

BMW is not done launching CS models. 2025 will be particularly busy since there will be not one but two new products. We should see the M3 CS Touring in the first months of the year, followed by the M2 CS in the latter half. Hopefully, BMW already has a new M5 CS on the back of its mind. However, even if that’s the case, we’re in for a long wait. The regular G90 hasn’t even been revealed yet. The super sedan debuts in the weeks/months to come, with the G99 Touring arriving in late 2024.