The BMW M4 facelift – or LCI, “Life Cycle Impulse” in BMW-speak – is already here. The thematic improvements can be summarized as more. There’s more power, more ways to customize, more technology, and more cool light tricks. Here’s a look at the M4 you’ve come to appreciate – or not – over the last four years compared to the all-new 2025 BMW M4 facelift.

Exterior Design

The 2025 BMW M4 facelift receives new headlights and taillights, which give it a much more modern look than the pre-facelift M4. New alloy wheels are a welcome addition – Style 825 M – but still max out at a staggered 19- and 20-inch fitment. Otherwise, the two cars look similar, but the facelift M4 is unmistakably the newer model. Some other small details can help the newer car instantly stand out – like a black surround on the rear BMW roundel and an optional M design graphic that recalls the details on the limited CSL model.

Interior Design

While the two cars look similar from the outside, the new M4 facelift looks a lot different from behind the wheel. For starters, the wheel is now a flat-bottomed unit with a 12 o’clock marker. New standard Dark Graphite interior trim replaces Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite. Ambient lighting extends to the central air surrounds. Small changes in the cabin add up; the 2025 BMW M4 facelift looks nicer and newer than the outgoing one – especially when optioned with the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

Performance

The new car offers 20 more horsepower than before if you step up to the Competition xDrive trim. BMW says the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible achieves the sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, while the Coupe model will perform the same feat in 3.4 seconds. Despite the extra ponies, BMW makes those same estimates for the outgoing model. Thankfully, the new model doesn’t gain any weight, either. We’re sure this is a classic case of BMW underrating its performance data.

Since you can still opt for a manual transmission and the fastest version of the M4 is getting even faster, it seems the facelifted M4 is simply better than the outgoing model.

Technology

The curved display returns for the newest iterations of the BMW M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible. Now, BMW Operating System 8.5 powers the dual screens, and Live Cockpit Professional comes standard. That means a heads-up display comes standard, another huge advantage the facelifted car offers. Overall, the 2025 BMW M4 facelift is more advanced and more sophisticated than its older siblings.

What do you think about the 2025 BMW M4 facelift? Many critics seemed to expect changes to the grille – which couldn’t have been further from the truth. Overall, the facelifted M4 Coupe and Convertible add more tech and performance for a modest $1,000 increase in base MSRP. Trading in yours? Let us know in the comments below!