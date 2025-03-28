BMW has been trying to spice up its M Performance models to better distinguish them from the regular versions. In the first phase, the aggressive mirror design previously reserved for full-fat Ms trickled down to the M Lite models. It wasn’t long after that quad pipes made their way onto not-quite-M cars. We’re now hearing there might be a third tweak in the works.

The Bavarian brand is looking into giving future M Performance models distinctive headlights. The shape, position, and size are unlikely to change since that would require costly hood and front fender modifications. Instead, designers will update the inner headlight design to distinguish the hotter version from its lesser sibling. How exactly is that going to happen? Through “distinctive color elements,” according to a BMW insider who frequently posts on the Bimmer Post forums with impressive accuracy.

M Performance versions of the next-generation 3 Series and X5 will lead the way. The SUV will likely hit the market first, as the “G65” has an unconfirmed production start in August 2026. BMW will allegedly sell the new X5 in gasoline M60 xDrive, plug-in hybrid M60e xDrive, and electric M70 xDrive flavors. The “G50” sedan could hit the assembly line in November of the same year with M350 and M350 xDrive derivatives.

Of the M Performance models mentioned above, only the M350 has been spotted so far. However, the prototypes didn’t have the final headlights, and the provisional clusters were mostly hidden underneath the disguise. We’ll likely have to wait a few more months for BMW to mount the final headlights on the test vehicles and, ideally, start the camo striptease.

One question arises: If BMW changes the headlights of the M Performance models, what about the true M cars? One logical explanation is that both types of M-badged cars will share those special accents. It’s unclear whether the colored elements inside the headlights will come in the signature blue, violet, and red M hues. That would make sense, but let’s wait and see.

