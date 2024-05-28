The 24 Hours of Nürburgring is happening this weekend but BMW M Motorsport can’t wait until then to show off the M4 GT3 EVO. The updated race car will have its first public appearance at the Green Hell, following an online premiere tomorrow, May 28. Ahead of its debut, a final teaser video released on social media eases the wait.

The attached clip confirms BMW is giving the revised track machine new headlights and taillights. As expected, the clusters are carried over from the road-going M4, which just went through a Life Cycle Impulse. For the 2025 model year, the G82 Coupe has matrix LED adaptive headlights and laser taillights with a 3D-like pattern. We’ve seen the rear setup before, first on the M4 CSL and then on the rare 3.0 CSL.

Aside from fully revealing the M4 GT3 EVO, BMW M Motorsport also intends to show off the “next-gen” M4 GT4. “Next-gen” might be a bit of a reach since the current car was introduced only two years ago for the 2023 season. It’ll be an evolution of the existing model and is likely to be known as the M4 GT4 EVO.

As it’s the case with street-legal M models, their track counterparts are continuously being developed throughout their life cycles. Typically, with race cars, the companies strive to lower running costs and improve certain aspects of the vehicles. These usually include the suspension, brakes, handling, and chassis. Adding power is not a goal since the cars must comply with certain regulations and can’t go over a threshold.

In the case of the M4 GT3 EVO and M4 GT4 EVO, BMW M Motorsport is also going to align the design of the race cars with the road-going G82. It’s also a good opportunity to tweak the aerodynamics to unlock extra performance and improve efficiency. The duo should be ready to go racing for the 2025 season.

Source: BMW M Motorsport / Instagram