The new M4 CS isn’t the quickest-accelerating production BMW ever, but it’s not much slower either. With a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 3.4 seconds, it’s just as quick as the old M5. Only the M5 Competition, M5 CS, and the M8 beat it in a straight line. The super sedans do the job in 3.3 seconds and 3 seconds flat, respectively. The large coupe is a touch slower than the four-door rockets, at 3.2 seconds. Of course, these are all official times, but some drivers have managed to beat BMW’s numbers.

This week at the Salzburgring in Austria, we spent some quality time with the hottest G82 money can buy. BMW was kind enough to allow us to launch the M4 CS. The sprint time quoted by the German luxury brand is half a second quicker than the equivalent F82 model launched around the same time of the year in 2017.

That’s a massive improvement over its predecessor, made possible by the adoption of xDrive and extra power. BMW says the new M4 CS takes 11.1 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill. The M division didn’t divulge the old model’s official time, but surely it was considerably slower.

The newcomer also has a significantly higher top speed of 188 mph (302 km/h) instead of 174 mph (280 km/h). Both the old and the new M4 CS have an electronic limiter installed from the factory, so the uncorked cars are theoretically even faster. The car is more than just a numbers game as BMW pledges it’s even more fun to drive than the Competition xDrive version upon which the CS is based.

At $124,675, it better be. That makes it about $35,000 more expensive than the donor car. At the same time, BMW is charging around $20,000 more than it did for the first-generation M4 CS. Despite the price jump, we won’t be too surprised if the new arrival will be a roaring success as well. The Munich-based marque wants to keep it exclusive, with fewer than 2,000 units to be assembled.