Significantly bigger and subjectively sleeker than its predecessor, the new BMW X2 has spawned a fully electric variant to serve as the iX1’s cooler cousin. It’s only offered as an xDrive30 model, but later in 2024, a front-wheel-drive eDrive20 will join the lineup. In the meantime, a new video puts the spotlight on the more potent dual-motor configuration with stately 20-inch wheels and Skyscraper Grey paint.

In typical BMW fashion, the iX2 has nearly the same design as the gasoline/diesel X2 since it rides on the omnipresent CLAR platform. However, this walkaround video is a good opportunity to have a look at the subtle changes compared to the conventionally powered compact crossover. It has a closed-off grille and a surprisingly large rear diffuser that makes it look nearly as aggressive as the X2 M35i with its quad exhaust tips.

Gone is the tall hatchback silhouette of the old X2 (F39) as its replacement wants to look like a downsized X6. For its transition to the second-generation model (U10), BMW’s Sports Activity Coupe has lost the rear wiper as well as the iDrive controller. The latter is no surprise since the mechanically related X2 doesn’t have it either. It’s also missing from the latest 2 Series Active Tourer minivan and we’re positive the next-gen 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe coming in 2024 won’t have it either.

While this iX2 xDrive30 has the optional M Sport Package, even the base model gets that chunky spoiler on the tailgate. The second-generation X2 is BMW’s first model to get the Operating System 9 with QuickSelect from day one but the X1 is also switching to the newer infotainment with the vehicles produced from November. All versions of the two luxury crossovers are made in Germany at the Regensburg plant, which recently produced its eight-millionth car.

The X2 with combustion engines is expected to play a bigger role in BMW’s lineup than its predecessor since sources close to Munich have told us it’ll indirectly replace the X4. We’ve heard through the grapevine a gasoline/diesel next-gen X4 is not planned but there might be an iX4 electric variant after 2025 on the forthcoming Neue Klasse platform.

