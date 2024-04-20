Earlier this week, BMW provided a comprehensive preview of the next-generation X3 through images of camouflaged prototypes. The disguise is now coming off courtesy of a speculative render ahead of the full debut in June. The luxury crossover codenamed “G45” won’t be a radical departure from the outgoing “G01” model. Some would argue that’s for the better since recent BMW designs have been a hit-and-miss.

Seen here is the fourth-gen model envisioned with the M Sport Package. BMW will also have an M Performance version available at launch. An actual X3 M is not on the agenda since its role will be taken by an electric iX3 on the Neue Klasse architecture. This lesser specification of the posh SUV plays its safe by adopting an evolutionary design with some cues from the latest X1.

It will avoid some of BMW’s questionable design traits such as the oversized kidney grille and the split headlights. It makes sense for the German premium brand to avoid taking any risks given the huge popularity of the X3. Last year, around 350,000 units were delivered, making it the best-selling individual model. Yes, it outsold the 3 Series Sedan.

The upcoming model will be a little bit bigger and heavier (quelle surprise, right?) along with adopting an all-new interior. While the exterior will be more of the same, the cabin will be substantially different. BMW will implement its latest infotainment system while doing away with most of the traditional buttons. The silver lining is the rotary knob is staying, even though the other models with iDrive 9 have lost it.

Indeed, the X3 will be the first BMW model with iDrive 9 and a separate dial to control the infotainment. You don’t get that on the X1 and X2 crossovers or the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan. Spy shots have revealed the upcoming 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe won’t have it either.

It looks as though BMW has another winner on its hands. With gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrids planned, the X3 will once again cater to a wide audience. The Neue Klasse iX3 electric crossover coming in 2025 will be a separate model from the CLAR-based X3. The ICE and EV models should help the brand maintain its strong sales momentum.

Source: Kolesa, kelsonik / Instagram