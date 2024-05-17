BMW kicked off a busy 2024 by introducing a mild Life Cycle Impulse for the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible. The M4 models followed shortly before the 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4 got the LCI treatment. Rounding off the family portrait is the new M4 CS as the range-topper. With reports indicating the 4er won’t be renewed, it would seem the clock is ticking.

This 4 Series Convertible is an endangered species considering BMW is widely believed to pull the plug on the Z4 and 8 Series Convertible in the coming years. That would make the G23/G83 the company’s last car to have a folding top. Before that happens, the revised open-air 4er stars in a new walkaround video focusing on the M Performance version.

It’s the M440i but you can also have the M Lite model in some countries as the M440d. Painted in M Portimao Blue, the sporty cabrio has optional 19-inch wheels (995 M) with a two-tone finish and red brake calipers. It’s a higher-end configuration judging by the matrix LED headlights and the laser taillights, both new for 2025. The kidney grille has also been discreetly tweaked for the Life Cycle Impulse.

Speaking of changes brought by the LCI model, the interior has a restyled steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red 12 o’clock mark. The video is a good opportunity to get familiar with the revised central air vents. These now incorporate ambient lighting and have received new toggles to adjust the airflow. Elsewhere, this M440i has carbon fiber trim and Vernasca leather upholstery in Mocha with decorative quilting.

It is believed the G23 4 Series Convertible will remain in production for the next four years, with production reportedly ending in June 2028. The G83 M4 Convertible is rumored to bow out around the same time. A successor isn’t currently in the pipeline but there’s still time for BMW to reconsider its decision.

Source: crospotter13 / YouTube