It’s finally time for the second generation of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe to receive its scheduled facelift. Or, in BMW speak, LCI – Life Cycle Impulse. For the 2025 model year, the hatchback gets some aesthetic improvements inside and out. Overall, it’s a pretty light refresh but breathes new life into a gracefully aging chassis. We’ll focus on the M Performance lineup of the 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe here – the M440i.

Exterior Design

From the outside, the new M440i Gran Coupe gets a new kidney grille with a black high-gloss surround and horizontally aligned bars. It features prominent M badging in the front to match the rear (and side markers, at least on European models). Moving on from the grille, the other Cerium Grey elements that once adorned the front – slats in the lower air intakes and the mirror caps – are now blacked out. The Cerium Grey tailpipes are black and wider – measuring 100 mm in diameter – giving the car a bit more cohesive and aggressive look overall.

Rounding out the changes are optional Laserlight rear taillights; yes, they are lifted straight from the M4 CSL and ilk. New lighting signatures in the front LED headlights mirror what we see on newer models. Cape York Green and Fire Red are added to the color roster. Finally, a new set of bi-color alloy wheels is available in a 19- or 20-inch guise. Overall, the refreshed M440i Gran Coupe looks a lot more aggressive and modern than the outgoing model. BMW says it’s pushing closer to the M4’s design than ever before, and we agree.

Interior Design

Inside, the LCI M440i Gran Coupe gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel, which aligns it with the rest of the newer models. A red 12 o’clock marker is newly present. The seats are now trimmed in a new material -M Performtex. Black Vernasca leather is still optional, now available with unique blue quilting or in a new black/red bi-color finish. Not much else to report here: the air vents are slightly tweaked to look like some of the newer models, and carbon fiber trim is added to the options sheet alongside glass controls. Oh, and you can spring for Individual Merino Leather in three (as-yet unspecified) colors.

The newest M440i Gran Coupe does receive minor iDrive updates, but there are more changes to the areas around the screen than the screen itself. Dark Graphite matte trim is standard, and additional accent lighting surrounds the redesigned air vent. You can also cover the instrument panel in SensaTec to give it a more refined appearance. The changes are mostly modest – especially considering last year’s model already had the Curved Display – but further move the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s interior upmarket.

Performance

The 2025 BMW M440i Gran Coupe and M440i xDrive Gran Coupe enter their newest production year with no performance changes. So, expecting identical performance as their outgoing pre-LCI versions is reasonable. For the M440i, that’s zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds when equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive thanks to 382 horsepower (or 374 metric hp) developed by the B58 inline-six under the hood.

Technology

The M440i Gran Coupe upgrades to iDrive 8.5, retaining the curved display but adding QuickSelect, the vertically-oriented home screen, and other quality-of-life improvements. A few safety features, like the Reversing Assistant, get added as standard. The sign-in process (signing in a driver profile to the car) is easier, too, thanks to a scannable QR code. Finally, Personal eSIM 5G is included as standard with the M440i Gran Coupe. Just like the facelifted 4 Series Coupe and convertible, European drivers should be able to pay for parking right from their vehicle – and Germans can settle fuel bills from it.

While the changes are small (or, as BMW calls them “precise”), we’re not sure a whole lot needed to change in the car. The M Performance variant of the 4 Series Gran Coupe is a practical bridge between the 4 Series and 3 Series. It also offers a great balance between more pedestrian 4ers and the full-blown M model. Are you a fan of the refreshed M440i Gran Coupe?