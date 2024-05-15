The BMW Group had its 104th Annual General Meeting today in Munich at the Welt. CEO Oliver Zipse took the stage to hype up the Neue Klasse arriving in 2025 with the iX3. In the meantime, the rest of this year is going to be super busy. No fewer than 14 new models/variants are planned, according to the company’s top brass.

BMW will get the ball rolling with the X3 (G45) premiering in June while the next-generation 1 Series (F70) is also coming in 2024, according to Zipse. He refrained from mentioning other models, but the M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) are also due this year. We’re likely going to see the new 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) as well.

What else? The 3 Series lineup is bound to receive an update in the coming months, along with a Life Cycle Impulse for the M3. Both the G80 sedan and G81 wagon should receive the tweaks we saw on the M4 LCI, except for the laser taillights. We’re not sure these count as separate debuts, but the M2 is getting more power and extra colors. The lesser M240i is rumored to receive a carbon fiber roof.

It’s unclear whether China’s long-wheelbase 2 Series Gran Coupe (F78) will premiere before the end of 2024 or early next year. These are all the models we can think of for now, unless we’re missing one or perhaps even more.

BMW’s CEO was referring strictly to the core brand but MINI is expected to introduce additional models. We’re talking about the gas-fueled 5-door hatchback (F65) and three John Cooper Works models. The J01 electric 3-Door hatch is getting the JCW treatment along with the F66 three-door gasoline hatch and the electric Aceman crossover. The next MINI Convertible (F67) with combustion engines is also slated to debut in 2024. An electric cabrio could follow around 2027.

Source: BMW