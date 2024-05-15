Two major factors influence a customer’s decision-making process when buying an EV: range and charging speed. In a statement made during the BMW Group’s Annual General Meeting, CEO Oliver Zipse addressed both topics. The head honcho promised that 10 minutes spent at a charging station will put enough juice in the battery for 186 miles (300 kilometers). This will be possible by using an 800-volt architecture.

The top brass from Munich was referring to the new wave of electric vehicles based on the Neue Klasse platform. These will be rolled out starting in 2025 with the iX3 replacement to be built in Hungary at the new Debrecen factory. An i3 sedan will follow a year later from the Munich plant. Also in 2026, BMW will start making NK-based cars in China at its Shenyang plant. From 2027, the Mexican factory in San Luis Potosí will kick off NK production.

Oliver Zipse promises at least a 30% boost in range and charging speed compared to the current crop of EVs. These advancements will be possible by installing sixth-generation batteries with round cells. These will have a 46-mm (1.8-inch) diameter and two heights: 95 mm (3.7 in) for cars and 120 mm (4.7 in) for crossovers/SUVs. Energy density is going up by 20% while production-related emissions are dropping by 60%. BMW is planning three different battery capacities: 75 kWh, 90 kWh, and 105 kW.

The sedan and SUV duo has been previewed by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse and 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X, respectively. At least four more models will be released by 2028, but BMW won’t reveal their identities. We’re hearing two of them will be an i3 Touring and an iX4. It is believed these four vehicles we’ve mentioned will be offered as fully fledged M models.

BMW has already confirmed Neue Klasse models will support bidirectional charging, allowing owners to power their home appliances. In addition, they’ll be able to put the stored energy in the network or juice up various types of electrical equipment. Vehicle-to-vehicle charging hasn’t been mentioned. Speaking of practicality, the iX3 could come with a front trunk.

We’ve heard through the grapevine that NK models will support the North American Charging Standard (NACS). At the beginning of the year, the network had 6,000 Supercharger stations with about 55,000 connectors worldwide A fully charged battery could be good for 373 miles (600 kilometers) if an official image of the Vision Neue Klasse X is any indication.

Source: BMW