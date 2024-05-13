You don’t have to be an engineer to understand that weight is the enemy of performance. The fact that cars are getting fatter as the generations go by is particularly worrying for enthusiasts. Automakers try to compensate for the added bulk by installing more powerful engines, but that’s only a compromise. The second-generation M2 is one of the worst offenders since the G87 is much heavier than the F87 it replaced.

Top Gear has been driving an M2 for a while as part of their long-term review, which recently included weighing the RWD machine. Their tester had the eight-speed automatic transmission, which is actually the standard setup in Europe. Yes, the six-speed manual is an option for which you’ll have to pay extra. BMW says the two-pedal M2 weighs 1,725 kilograms (3,083 pounds), and sure enough, that’s exactly how much Top Gear’s M2 weighed with three-quarters of a fuel tank.

How does the M2 G87 stack up against its predecessor? It’s a full 100 kg (220 lbs) heavier than the M2 CS and M2 Competition fitted with the automatic gearbox. As bad as that might sound, Top Gear says the car remains agile and properly quick despite putting on weight. Let’s keep in mind the entry-level M is also substantially larger than its predecessor, stretching the meaning of a compact car.

A new M2 CS is coming next year with plenty of standard carbon fiber parts. However, we’re not expecting a substantial weight loss. The M4 CS launched last week shaved off only about 20 kg (44 lbs) over the regular model. It was the same story last year with the M3 CS. The hardcore M4 CSL did lose 100 kg (220 lbs) but dropped the rear seats in the process.

The F87 M2 also got the CSL treatment but sadly only for a one-off car. We haven’t heard anything about a production version based on the G87. There might be an addition to the lineup beyond next year’s CS. As early as 2026, BMW will reportedly launch an xDrive derivative, which would be the heaviest G87 of them all.

Source: Top Gear