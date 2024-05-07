Predictable typically implies something that’s not necessarily exciting. However, we reckon the M4 CS is an exception. Although we all figured out the spicy recipe long before today’s official debut, the latest BMW sports car isn’t any less thrilling. The hottest G82 flavor outside of the M4 CSL is finally here, complete with 543 horsepower. The upgraded inline-six matches the grunt delivered by the hardcore two-seater coupe but there is one substantial change.

While the CSL was strictly a rear-wheel-drive affair, the new M4 CS routes the 3.0-liter engine’s power to both axles. It packs an extra 20 hp over the regular M4 Competition xDrive, which for the 2025 model year has been bumped from 503 to 523 hp. The amount of torque you get hasn’t changed, soldiering on at 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

You can think of the 2025 BMW M4 CS as a two-door coupe version of last year’s M3 CS sedan. As you would imagine, it gets the updated headlights and taillights of the recently facelifted M4. The sharper-looking adaptive LED front lights and rear laser setup are shared with the lesser 4 Series models as well. It’s worth noting that the M4 CSL had those 3D-effect taillights first when it debuted in 2022.

Lighter And Quicker Than The M4 xDrive

Just like the super sedan, its coupe equivalent gets a wide array of standard carbon fiber goodies. Compared to the donor car – the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe – the CS shaves off approximately 45 pounds of fat. The exhaust system alone is over 8 pounds lighter than the standard setup thanks to its titanium rear silencer. The CSL lost 240 pounds since it went through a more extreme diet, including a rear seat delete. BMW says the G82 M4 CS has a curb weight of 3,902 lbs.

With xDrive fitted as standard, the M4 CS is an absolute rocket. It sprints to 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds, or 0.4s quicker than the rear-wheel-drive CSL. At the same time, it’s 0.2s quicker compared to the all-paw M4 Competition Coupe. It dashes from 0 to 124 mph in just 11.1 seconds. With the fourth gear engaged, the 50-75 mph run is done in 2.6 seconds or in 3.3 seconds if the driver chooses the fifth gear. Flat out, top speed is electronically limited to 188 mph.

Although a previous teaser had led us to believe the M4 CS would somehow be faster around the Nürburgring than the CSL, that’s not the case. It took 7 minutes and 21.99 seconds to complete a lap of the full 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit. The extreme variant needed 7 minutes and 18.13 seconds, making it 3.86 seconds faster.

Cheaper Than M3 CS, Costlier Than M4 CSL

Let’s talk pricing. BMW wants $123,500 for the M4 CS, plus another $1,175 for destination and handling fees. By carrying a sticker price of $124,675, the coupe is $16,220 cheaper than the M4 CSL. However, it commands a premium of $4,980 over the M3 CS sedan. On top of that, you can swap out the M Compound brakes with red/black calipers for a ceramic setup with a red/gold finish. Should buyers be willing to splurge even more, the Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue colors from the Individual catalog are available. Alternatively, customers can stick with Black Sapphire or Brooklyn Grey.

BMW fits the M4 CS with forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The alloys are available in either matte gold bronze or black and come wrapped in 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 rubber, respectively. Track tires are a no-cost option. Inside, the electrically adjustable front carbon bucket seats are standard while the flat-bottomed steering wheel debuted with the M4 LCI. Consequently, the M3 CS didn’t have it.

New Steering Wheel Design

The BMW M4 CS features a 3-spoke M Alcantara steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red center stripe. It includes CFRP shift paddles for a racing feel. Of course, the heated M Carbon bucket seats also come with illuminated M4 CS badges. These seats are clad in Black/Red Merino leather with distinct stitching, extending the bi-color theme to the rear. The interior is further enhanced with Black leather door panels, red “CS” lettering on the console, M seat belts in BMW tricolor, an Anthracite headliner, carbon fiber trim strips, and “M4 CS” inscribed door sill plates, creating an exclusive atmosphere. The latest version of the BMW iDrive 8.5 is standard as well.

Production Starts in July 2024

BMW will start M4 CS assembly in July at the Dingolfing factory in Germany. It’s not saying how many are going to be manufactured but we’re expecting a one-year production run. A third CS model is on the way since a not-for-America M3 CS Touring is coming next year. Meanwhile, the M4 CS will celebrate its public debut this weekend at Laguna Seca and Spa-Francorchamps. The order books open late this month.

Source: BMW

