The new BMW M4 CS is finally here and positions itself right between the M4 CSL and M4 Competition. Like the F82 generation that preceded it, the G82 M4 CS gets a little bit more power, a little bit more attitude, and a little bit more expensive. The result? An M4 that’s just a little bit more “M-ish.” But how much does the CS really add compared to the normal M4 Competition? After all, the two are certainly more similar than different. Take a look – literally – at what changes between the BMW M4 Competition and BMW M4 CS.

Exterior Design

The M4 CS gets various aesthetic changes that set it apart from lesser M4 Coupes. First, we’ve got colors. At launch, the G82 M4 CS is available in two Individual colors Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic. The latter is exclusive to the CS, and if you prefer a more subdued look, you can opt for Brooklyn Grey or Black Sapphire metallic. The M4 CS dons similar grille jewelry and badging as the M3 CS and M4 CSL – red-outlined badging and a unique kidney grille with a simpler, two-bar design. Other CSL-inspired touches include yellow headlights and special fiberoptic taillights.

Another giveaway that you might be looking at the CS and not a gussied-up M4 Competition is the unique wheel and tire combination. Staggered 19- and 20-inch v-spoke M alloy wheels come in matte Gold bronze or Black. Overall, the M4 CS looks considerably more aggressive and much racier than the current generation M4 Competition.

Interior Design

It’s not a CS product without some interesting interior design choices, and the G82 M4 CS is no exception. A three-spoke Alcantara steering wheel comes standard, as do the aggressive M Carbon bucket seats. The seats get unique red and black stitching and “CS” lettering, setting them apart from M4 Competition seats. Other than some small details, the M4 Competition and M4 CS interior spaces aren’t all that different. Remove the armrest, and you’ll be halfway there.

Performance

The G82 M4 CS ups the ante when it comes to performance. All-wheel drive comes standard, which is technically optional on the M4 Competition. That allows it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds – two-tenths quicker than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. While horsepower is up from 523 (Competition) to 543 (CS), torque remains unchanged at 479 pound-feet. Track tires are a no-charge extra (alongside Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R), and the suspension, steering, engine mounts, and stability controls have been specially configured to CS-spec. Automatic transmissions only – sorry, stick fans.

The G82 M4 CS weighs less than the M4 Competition, too. Specifically, an exhaust system that’s eight pounds lighter and a CFRP center console and trim contribute to the CS’s lighter overall weight. BMW says the G82 M4 CS weighs 45 pounds less than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. It stands to reason that the M4 CS will outperform the regular M4 models in all measurable performance metrics.

Technology

While the new M4 CS has the same curved display and iDrive 8.5 software as its contemporaries, the M4 CS is a little bit better equipped than lesser M4 models. M Drive Professional comes standard on the CS, as does M Drift Analyzer and Laptimer. None of these are unique to only the CS, though, so it isn’t all that different ultimately. Unlike the previous generation, the G82 M4 CS thankfully retains Comfort Access keyless entry, and Lane Departure Warning and Parking Assistant even come standard. Apart from the inclusion of otherwise optional equipment, nothing separates the M4 CS and M4 Competition in terms of technology.

In the end, we don’t think anyone should be terribly surprised by the differences between the M4 CS and M4 Competition. After all, they largely mirror what we saw in the M3 CS. The enhanced performance capabilities and new cosmetic features will help the M4 CS justify its much higher price tag.

What do you think about the new 2025 BMW M4 CS?