BMW is putting on quite a show these days in Munich at the Welt where it’s exhibiting some of its latest M toys. Not only is the 2025 M4 Coupe there with a Twilight Purple finish but so is this M4 Convertible. It too has the Life Cycle Impulse applied and flaunts a special color. This Frozen Deep Green Metallic is a matte Individual paint made famous by the M5 CS.

As before the range-topping 4 Series with a folding roof comes in just one flavor – a Competition model with xDrive. That means you can’t row your own gears in the G83 since it’s offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. It’s the same story with the M3 Touring (G81) since the super wagon is also an AWD-only affair. If you want a stick shift, you’ll have to get the base M4 Coupe (G82) or the M3 Sedan (G80).

This M4 Convertible has all the goodies you’d want, including adaptive LED headlights with a matrix high-beam and laser taillights. These are the main changes brought by the 2025 model year but there are a few more subtle tweaks on the outside. For example, the base of the BMW logo at the back now has a glossy black look while the M badge has a silver surround.

The interior is more of the same, except for two novelties. The first is a redesigned steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red 12 o’clock mark. The second is a new look for the central air vents, which now have contour lighting and different toggles to route the airflow. With the LCI model, the M4 Convertible gets an optional Finely Polished Aluminium trim.

There’s one more change not visible to the naked eye. BMW has given the droptop M4 a power boost of 20 hp. That takes the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to 543 hp while torque stays the same at 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). The M4 Coupe with xDrive also benefits from this output raise for the “S58” engine. Chances are the 2025 M3 with the all-paw setup will inherit the extra muscle. The revised sports sedan should debut in the coming weeks or months.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube