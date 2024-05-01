The M4 is a special car from the get-go but it can become even more desirable with the right upgrades. Filmed at the BMW Welt in Munich, this G82 is an LCI model dressed to impress in Twilight Purple. We’ve heard the striking color might come to the 2025 M2 as well. Until the M4 CS arrives in the coming weeks (or days), this is one of the priciest configurations of the performance coupe.

It’s a 2025 M4 Coupe in the hotter Competition flavor and with the optional xDrive setup. It has nearly all the bells and whistles, including the matrix LED adaptive headlights and laser taillights. Whoever configured this build went all out by opting for the carbon fiber exterior package and the Shadowline treatment. As for the wheels, it’s the familiar 826 M set with a bicolor look. Behind them are the compound brakes as this M4 does away with the carbon ceramic setup.

The interior is perhaps less daring since it comes in Merino black leather but it does have the optional carbon bucket seats. You can also spot the new heated steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red 12 o’clock mark. It’s wrapped in leather in this car, but BMW gives you the option to go with Alcantara as well.

That carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console complements the lightweight upgrades on the outside. As with all 2025 4 Series/M4 models, the central air vents have a different look and new toggles to channel the airflow. In addition, BMW implements contour lighting for a more upscale ambiance.

With this being the all-wheel-drive model, it packs an extra 20 horsepower underneath its hood. With the 2025 model year lifts, BMW lifts the output of the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to 523 hp in the M4 xDrive. The rear-wheel-drive version remains unchanged, at 503 hp. The same goes for the base M4 with a manual transmission, soldiering on at 473 hp.

More muscle is on the way since the M4 CS we mentioned earlier is getting 543 hp. It won’t be the most potent of them all since the 3.0 CSL had 553 hp. However, the ultra-exclusive coupe had a manual transmission that required a significantly downgraded torque to 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) instead of the full 650 Nm (479 lb-ft).

