Cape York Green is a relatively new paint in the BMW color palette, but it’s starting to become available for several models. Our first encounter with Cape York Green was on the new BMW X1 and iX1, but it’s now available for the latest generation 5 Series. Hailing from Slovakia is the nearly 600 horsepower BMW i5 M60 electric business sedan featured in the very same shade of green. Unlike the typical, more subdued palette offered by BMW, Cape York Green stands out as a refreshing departure. This light jewel tone is a perfect blend of elegance and subtlety, making it an excellent option for those who appreciate a luxurious and refined aesthetic.

A Refreshing Shade of Green

One of the notable features of Cape York Green is its adaptability to different lighting conditions. In subdued light, it takes on a light grayish or blueish hue, creating a subtle and understated appearance. However, when exposed to sunlight, the color transforms into a beautiful light greenish shade, revealing its true vibrancy and adding a dynamic element to the overall design. This color is particularly well-suited for larger vehicles like the BMW i5 M60, as it complements the car’s size and stature. While it may not exude a flashy or overtly sporty vibe, Cape York Green brings a sense of sophistication and individuality to the vehicle, making it a standout choice in a market saturated with more conventional colors.

It’s interesting to note that historically, green has been considered a challenging color to sell in the automotive market, especially in the United States. However, the unique and appealing qualities of Cape York Green may challenge this trend and attract a new audience who appreciates its distinctive charm. And it works quite well on the new BMW 5 Series, especially on the i5 M60 which was often criticized for being too bold and flashy.

Nearly 600 Horsepower

Speaking of bold, its performance certainly matches that statement. From the get-go, it’s abundantly clear that the BMW i5 M60 is a true powerhouse. With its 590 horsepower, the electric sedan’s acceleration is exceptional going from o to 60 mph in about 3.7 seconds. But power is one side of the equation when it comes to electric cars, range is the other. The 2024 BMW i5 M60 makes much more power than the i5 eDrive40, trading off range and weight for straight-line speed and xDrive all-wheel drive. Like the less powerful variant, you can choose from wheels measuring 19, 20, or 21 inches. The standard 19-inch wheels offer 256 miles of range. 20-inch wheels get you 248 miles of range, and the 21-inch units reduce your usable mileage to just 240 miles of range.

The 2024 i5 M60 obviously consumes more power than the less-powerful variants. The most technically efficient is the 19-inch wheel option, providing 90 city and 93 highway MPGe for a combined figure of 91 MPGe. 20-inch wheels knock that down to 89 MPGe combined (90 city/90 highway), and 21-inch wheels further reduce that to 85 MPGe combined (85 city/86 highway).

The hotter BMW i5 M60 starts at a whopping $84,100 in the United States. Without any further ado, here are some photos of the Cape York Green BMW i5 M60, courtesy of BMW Slovakia.