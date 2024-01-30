The second generation of the beloved BMW 4 Series (née 3 Series Coupe) debuted as a 2021 model year. It was one of the first modern models to significantly tweak the kidney grille design into the modern and somewhat divisive one we see today on the M4, iX, and even i7. Here we are in 2024, and it’s time for the BMW 4 Series to receive an LCI – Life Cycle Impulse, or mid-lifecycle refresh. Inside and out, there are a lot of changes – here’s how the 2025 BMW 4 Series refresh stacks up to the model you already know.

Exterior Design

The BMW 4 Series already offered one of the boldest front fascia designs in the market. That remains consistent for the facelift, with minor tweaks to the gaping kidney grille. The grille surround is now finished in matte chrome, and newly designed headlights feature a new lighting signature. The headlights are new inside and out, featuring revised construction. Additionally, the air intakes feature a mesh structure regardless of whether your vehicle is equipped with the M Sport package. All of these details combine for a much more aggressive – and modern – overall look than the current 4 Series.

Some additional changes include the addition of two new paint colors. Cape York Green and Fire Red (a particularly welcome addition) join the stable. There is another choice for 19-inch wheels, too. The new double-spoke variant is available in either Jet Black or bi-color. A second new set of wheels from BMW Individual sport a Y-spoke design and comes in Midnight Grey. While the new wheels look good – better than the three choices currently available – I could’ve lived with some nice 18-inch options.

In the back, an overall sleeker appearance is evident. M Sport cars add a rear diffuser in high-gloss black. The exhaust tips grow by 10 mm each compared to the outgoing model, now measuring an even 100 mm (3.9 inches) in diameter. Additional aggressive touches are available in the M Sport Package Pro and M Carbon Exterior Packages. Again, all good changes here that enhance the overall character of the coupe and convertible models.

Interior Design

With all the changes on the outside of the BMW 4 Series facelift, you might think that BMW would phone it in regarding the interior. Not the case; the cabin of the new 2025 BMW 4 Series facelift moves decidedly upmarket. A polygonal-rimmed, two-spoke sports steering wheel joins newly standard paddle shifters. M Sport models will even get a subtle 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel and a flat-bottom steering wheel with three spokes, adding to the motorsport theater of the cabin.

The BMW 4 Series facelift also includes some neat new technology additions. An upgraded iDrive Operating System (8.5) adds QuickSelect functionality and improved climate control functions. A Sensatec trim for the center display adds another luxurious touch, and the cabin’s ambient lighting now runs through the trim surrounding the central seam vents. A few new trim choices, like Grey Blue Ash and carbon fiber, join the lineup, and available CraftedClarity glass applications mimic the glass controls you’ll find in the 7 Series or X5.

The new cabin is a clear shift upmarket, and there’s nothing wrong with that. While critics could say the flat-bottomed steering wheels are gimmicky, it does bring the interior in line with the rest of the current lineup (look to the new 5 Series or 7 Series). It’s also nice that customers can order glass controls without shelling out for an 8 Series Coupe/Convertible. The facelifted 4 Series cabin looks much nicer than the outgoing model’s.

Performance

As with the current lineup of BMW 4 Series coupes and convertibles, you can choose from petrol or diesel options (no diesel in North America, of course). Power remains unchanged across all models. The top dogs remain the ferocious M440d variants with 516 pound-feet of torque on tap and the M440i with 354 horsepower.

Technology

Whereas performance has stayed the same, there are plenty of reasons tech-savvy 4 Series owners might want to upgrade to the facelifted model. New iDrive OS 8.5 adds a new home screen look and QuickSelect rapid access tech. Optioning Live Cockpit Professional means getting the nifty heads-up display and Augmented View for BMW Maps – adding AR integration to your navigation.

Another new addition to the BMW 4 Series facelift is the Personal eSIM, now standard equipment. A 5G data connection comes standard too – though of course you’ll need to power the subscription via a separate data plan. Many European drivers can even use BMW ID to pay parking fees right from their vehicle – Germans can even settle fuel bills right from their vehicle!

Overall, the 2025 BMW 4 Series facelift picks up right where the old model left off. All the tech added makes for a more intuitive ownership experience. Most importantly, nothing added takes away from the driving experience. In the tech department, the new version is a clear winner.

The newest installment of the BMW 4 Series is just as exciting as the vehicle’s debut – now nearly four years ago. Will you be upgrading your ride? What do you think about the changes? Is the new 4 Series facelift a huge step up or a disappointment compared to the old one?