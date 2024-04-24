BMW is attending the Auto China 2024 in Beijing to showcase the i4 facelift featuring an assortment of changes inside and out. The Life Cycle Impulse might not seem significant at first glance. However, the more we look at the electric Gran Coupe, the more tweaks we notice. As expected, the Tesla Model 3 rival borrows heavily from the recently updated 4 Series Coupe/Convertible.

Starting at the front, that kidney grille design has a fresh look on the 2025 i4. It boasts a fully enclosed upper section since there’s no combustion engine requiring extra cooling. The lower half has a glossy black finish and there’s now a matte-silver honeycomb pattern similar to what you’ll find on the iX1, iX2, or the iX. Regardless if the M Sport Package is installed or not, the grille now has a matte chrome contour.

The kidneys are flanked by sharper-looking headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. Predictably, the optional headlights no longer utilize laser technology. The blue elements are still there but they’re now reserved for the adaptive LED setup with a matrix high-beam. As seen on the two-door 4 Series models, the cars equipped with the superior front lights also get laser taillights. If they look familiar, that’s because the M4 CSL had them first.

BMW gives the 2025 i4 new body colors such as Cape York Green and Fire Red (Vegas Red in the United States). Alternatively, you can now pick from an extended array of Individual paints. With the LCI, the zero-emission Gran Coupe gains 19-inch M and 20-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels with a double-spoke design and a two-tone finish.

Stepping inside, the flat-bottomed steering wheel is probably the first change you’ll observe. It’s for the 2025 BMW i4 fitted with the M Sport Package. It comes with a three-spoke design along with a 12 o’clock mark. Skip the optional package and you get a two-spoke wheel instead. The dashboard now has slightly updated central air vents with contour ambient lighting – as seen on the latest 4 Series Coupe/Convertible.

The infotainment system transitions to iDrive 8.5 but the changes don’t end here. BMW adds new interior trim such as Fineline Light open-pored and Grey Blue Ash open-pored fine wood. The M Fine Brushed Aluminum is also new for the 2025 model year. The artificial leather (Sensatec) applied to the instrument cluster gets a more upscale look and feel. Elsewhere, the gear selector, start/stop button, and the iDrive controller can be had with a galvanic finish.

The 2025 BMW i4 soldiers on with the eDrive35, eDrive40, and xDrive40 models. Production is scheduled to start in July, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. In the United States, the outgoing 2024 models cost $52,200, $57,300, and $61,600, respectively. We’ve detailed the range-topping i4 M50 in a separate article.

Source: BMW

