March presents an ideal time for those in pursuit of the quintessential winter landscape to visit Sweden, a destination that tops the list for travelers seeking breathtaking snowy scenes. For car enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of driving in a wintry wonderland, Sweden offers an abundance of frozen lakes well into the early spring. Venturing six hours west of Stockholm, one encounters Anttila (Torsby) a locale steeped in history, including a rally history, and boasting stunning frozen lakes. It was here, a few weeks ago, that I embarked on an adventure alongside a collection of classic Minis—a story we’re excited to share soon. Additionally, I had the opportunity to test some of the latest offerings from the renowned Oxford-based manufacturer: the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works and the F66 Cooper S, enhancing our experience in this picturesque setting.

A Minimalistic Design

Last month in Lisbon, I had the opportunity to drive the new Countryman JCW, which was an exciting driving experience. However, my anticipation was even greater for the F66 Cooper S. Regrettably, the driving impressions for this vehicle are under embargo until early summer, which meant my focus shifted primarily to exploring the design and technological features of the refreshed Cooper.

Seen below in Ocean Wave, a new paint option for the Cooper family, the F66 S sits at the top of the lineup, until the John Cooper Works variant is introduced. Alongside Ocean Wave, MINI will offer a wide range of exterior colors: the non-metallic Sunny Side Yellow and Chili Red II and the metallic Blazing Blue, Melting Silver III, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, and Midnight Black. Inside, there’s vegan upholstery in Beige and Nightshade Beige along with a combination of vegan and cloth upholstery in black/blue and grey/blue combinations. The car I saw had the latter.

Over 200 Horsepower

Specs wise, the F66 MINI Cooper S is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder – BMW’s B48 mill – and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It makes 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque which will pull the 2025 MINI Cooper S from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The 2025 MINI Cooper is available in three trim levels: Signature, Signature Plus, and Iconic. Inside, the center piece is the 9.4 inches OLED screen which is powered by the Operating System 9. The entire cabin has been redesigned compared to the outgoing model and in the video below, I explain some of these changes.

A New Interior Design

Of course, it’s the exterior that’s a bit more controversial. Some of the iconic MINI elements, like the hood scoop, side scuttles and exhaust pipes are gone. Instead, the designers focused on minimalistic cues which keep the F66 close to its all-electric brother, the J01 Cooper. There are a few differences between the two models, though, and I go over them in this video review. Lastly, I explore the interior space in the car and some of the storage options which have been cleverly integrated within the design. So let’s take a look at the 2025 MINI Cooper S and stay tuned for a full driving review in the near future!

https://youtu.be/4gWROtAIzBs