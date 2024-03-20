On our latest adventure in Sweden, we were thrilled not only to navigate the snowy and icy terrains in some incredible classic Minis but also to catch a glimpse of the 2025 MINI Cooper S. Although we’re a few weeks shy of its first test drives and can’t delve into those details just yet, we took a moment to appreciate the beauty of the Ocean Wave-colored Cooper amidst the picturesque winter landscape. Taking the helm of the new Cooper S were Charlie Cooper, the grandson of the iconic John Cooper, and Stefanie Wurst, the Head of MINI.

Handles The Snow Like A Champ

Naturally, the new MINI Cooper S was equipped with winter tires, though studded tires would have been the perfect choice. However, it’s precisely this element—the constant sliding and the exhilarating Go-Kart-like experience—that adds to the joy of driving on ice. On regular roads, the vehicle effortlessly tackled the snow, navigating smoothly through challenging conditions. Next step: putting the new Cooper S on the track to see how it handles the corners.

Over 200 Horsepower

Specs wise, the F66 MINI Cooper S is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder – BMW’s B48 mill – and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It makes 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque which will pull the 2025 MINI Cooper S from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The 2025 MINI Cooper is available in three trim levels: Signature, Signature Plus, and Iconic. So there is a wide range of packages and options, at different price points.

The standard 2025 MINI Cooper is available in Nanuq White, Chili Red, Midnight Black, Melting Silver III, and Blazing Blue. The 2025 MINI Cooper S adds British Racing Green IV, Ocean Wave Green, and Sunny Side Yellow. Chili Red is the only no-cost color option that we know of so far. But after seeing the Ocean Wave against the snow backdrops, this might be our favorite color on the new Cooper.

Slightly Larger Than Before

Size wise, the F66 Cooper S is similar to the J01 Cooper electric. The F66 MINI Cooper grows by 12 mm in length compared to the outgoing model. That places it at 3877 mm in total. The J01 electric MINI is slightly shorter, coming in at 3,858 mm. The J01 is wider than the F66 by 12 mm. When it comes to height, the F66 is just 2 mm shorter than the electrified model. The Cooper SE comes optional 17- and 18-inch alloys with wider tires (up by 10/20 mm to 205/225 mm). For the Cooper F66, the wheels range from 16 to 18 inches.

In the United States, the 2025 MINI Cooper starts at $29,950 – up from last year’s $25,800. But standard features and general improvements abound. The MINI Cooper S is set to begin US production this month with deliveries expected in April.