The BMW Group is an automotive juggernaut that employed 154,950 people worldwide at the end of 2023. It’s the best-selling luxury automaker of them all, fueled by a record level of models across its three car brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. Well, there are technically four considering ALPINA has been part of the family since 2022. The Buchloe-based marque was categorized as a car manufacturer by the German Federal Ministry of Transport in 1983.

The BMW Group Annual Report 2023 lists all 32 production locations where vehicles and engines come alive. Predictably, the automotive conglomerate has a highly complex production network that consists not just of its own factories but also of partner plants such as Magna Steyr’s Graz facility in Austria where the Z4 roadster rolls off the assembly line.

BMW Group factories and partner plants in Europe:

Berlin (Germany)

Dingolfing (Germany)

Eisenach (Germany)

Landshut (Germany)

Leipzig (Germany)

Munich (Germany)

Regensburg (Germany)

Wackersdorf (Germany)

Steyr (Austria)

Graz (Austria)

Born (The Netherlands)

Oxford (UK)

Goodwood (UK)

Hams Hall (UK)

Swindon (UK)

To this list, we’ll add the Debrecen plant in Hungary during the second half of next year when production of the Neue Klasse-based iX3 electric crossover is scheduled to commence.

BMW Group factories and partner plants outside Europe:

Araquari (Brazil)

Chennai (India)

Hosur (India)

Manaus (Brazil)

Rayong (Thailand)

Rosslyn (South Africa)

San Luis Potosi (Mexico)

Spartanburg (US)

Dadong (China)

Tiexi (China)

Lydia (China)

Zhangjiagang (China)

Chongqing (China)

Chu Lai (Vietnam)

Jakarta (Indonesia)

Cairo (Egypt)

Kulim (Malaysia)

As previously reported, the most productive BMW Group plant in 2023 was in Dadong where 420,586 vehicles were produced. In second place came Spartanburg with 410,793 cars while another Chinese plant, Tiexi, took third with 307,972 cars. Up next were four German factories (Dingolfing, Regensburg, Munich, Leipzig), followed by Oxford in the United Kingdom and San Luis Potosi in Mexico.

In 2023, the BMW Group put together 2,661,922 BMWs, MINIs, and Rolls-Royces, or 11.7% more than the year before.

Source: BMW