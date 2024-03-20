The saga around the BMW M5 Touring continues. Just a few weeks ago, the Canadian media got wind of a quote from Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design, who has allegedly confirmed that the BMW M5 Touring will come to Canada and to the United States. After a few back and forth statements, everyone thought the matter was put to bed. Even though, we know it’s coming! Today, the official BMW Canada channels reignite the fire by asking a simple question: “Should we?” with a photo of a camouflaged M5 Touring.

It Is Coming

Canadians are encouraged to express their support and opinions on the “Leave Your Mark” website to make sure their preferences are considered. Furthermore, BMW Canada is inviting people to follow their Instagram account and to engage with and share the campaign’s creative content to help assess the level of interest from potential customers. Jonathan Thomson, Director of Brand Management at BMW Group Canada, stated, “We have noted our customers’ inquiries and the online conversations surrounding the M5 Touring. This led us to create a platform for collecting consumer opinions and feedback. We urge Canadians to visit the Leave Your Mark campaign site and voice their thoughts on whether the BMW M5 Touring should be introduced to the Canadian market.”

First M5 Wagon In Canada

Although the M5 Sedan has enjoyed success in Canada, the Touring variant has not yet been offered in the Canadian market. So clearly, the prospect of getting a powerful M5 Wagon is exciting for them. It seems there’s some confusion with the communication teams, but it appears they’ve now conceded that the arrival of the M5 Touring in North America is widely anticipated. This expectation hasn’t appeared out of thin air; the BMW National Dealer Forum has been clamoring for the M5 Touring since as early as 2019.

The Audi RS6 Avant’s triumph in North America has motivated dealers to demand a competitive model. Despite bypassing the M3 Touring for the U.S. market, BMW is poised not to miss out on introducing a pricier, more potent wagon stateside. The first shipments’ scheduling will be key to its U.S. launch, potentially setting the stage for late 2024 or early 2025. Nonetheless, it’s clear we’ll witness the debut of both M5 models this summer. The G90 BMW M5 Sedan is set to arrive in early summer, with the G99 M5 Touring following shortly after.