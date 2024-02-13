We’ve been saying it for a couple of years, but of course, it’s not official until BMW say so. Nonetheless, here is the final confirmation: the BMW M5 Touring is officially coming to the United States. BMW Head of Design Domagoj Dukec confirmed the news at a press event in Portugal. According to the design boss, both the BMW M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) will cross the ocean this year. Of course, the head designer hasn’t shared the reveal dates, but we can give you a couple of hints. The M5 Sedan will be unveiled first this summer at an European event, followed a couple of months later by an American debut of the M5 Touring.

There aren’t many secrets left to reveal though. We’ve already learned from Dukec that the M5 design is based of the i5 M60, for both variants. Naturally, expect the typical M aggressive bits on the car with flared fenders, and a lower and bold stance. Inside, we expect a flat-bottom steering wheel with the M flair, alongside the M1 and M2 buttons. The large curved display will be present as well, only this time powered by the iDrive 9.

718 Horsepower Expected

The powertrain in the 2025 BMW M5 Sedan and Touring comes from the BMW XM. It combines a plug-in hybrid system with the brand-new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine, resulting in a formidable minimum output of 718 horsepower for its standard model. Although the exact torque figures are not yet confirmed, we anticipate them to be on par with the BMW XM Label Red, boasting 738 lb-ft of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, the upcoming BMW M5 Touring will also operate on electric power, but don’t expect too much range.

Although the official performance figures are yet to be released, the 2025 BMW M5 models are likely to surpass its predecessors in terms of acceleration and top speed. The high-powered S68 V8, coupled with the instant torque provided by its electric motor, will compensate the weight penalty induced by the battery pack, resulting in blistering acceleration. Of course, in typical BMW M fashion, we expect some engineering tricks to make the car lighter than it actually is.

Production of the 2025 BMW M5 will begin in July 2024 and will go until 2031. The BMW M5 Touring G99 goes on the production line in November 2024 and it’s also expected to run into 2031. While it’s not artificially limited, we expect the BMW M5 Touring allocations to be in smaller numbers initially. [Source: guideautoweb]