The competition is heating up in the fullsize luxury SUV segment as Infiniti is taking the wraps off the all-new QX80. Entering its third generation, the BMW X7 competitor has been overhauled by adopting a fresh look inside and out, along with important mechanical changes underneath the imposingly large body.

Having been launched as the QX56 for the 2011 model year, with two subsequent facelifts and a name change to QX80, the previous-generation vehicle was getting a bit long in the tooth. The three-row SUV gets a striking redesign while retaining the boxy shape with a flat roofline to maximize interior space. It follows the split headlight trend the BMW X7 has also adopted with the Life Cycle Impulse launched in 2022. At the back, a light bar is another way Infiniti follows one of the most recent design philosophies we’ve seen from so many other brands.

Designers are (probably) saying the QX80 ticks all the right boxes since it has a gigantic grille, an illuminated badge, flush door handles, huge wheels, and fake air intakes on the front fenders. The greenhouse is massive, and we’re hoping there’s a rear wiper tucked underneath the roof spoiler as on some Range Rover models.

The interior seems like a drastic improvement over its aging predecessor. It adopts a triple-screen layout with the dual 14.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment positioned side by side, joined by a lower-mounted touchscreen for the climate controls. The switchgear has been drastically reduced since you’ll mostly rely on the screens to access the in-car functions.

With the QX80 being Infiniti’s flagship vehicle, it naturally comes loaded with high-end goodies. A relevant example is the 24-speaker sound system from Klipsch with 1,200 watts of power, titanium tweeters, and four roof-mounted speakers. There’s also air suspension, 64-color ambient lighting, open-pore ash wood trim with laser-etched metal inlays, and even biometric cooling. The latter refers to a sensor that can detect when a second-row occupant is feeling warm and it automatically sends cool air toward them.

Power no longer comes from the ancient but reliable naturally aspirated V8 since the old 5.6-liter unit has made way for a twin-turbo V6 with a smaller 3.5-liter displacement. Thanks to forced induction, the new engine makes an extra 50 hp and 103 lb-ft, bringing the total to a stout 450 hp and 516 lb-ft. For reference, the BMW X7 xDrive40i has 375 hp and 398 lb-ft, followed by the M60i with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, while the ALPINA XB7 boasts a colossal 631 hp and 590 lb-ft.

While BMW sells the X7 exclusively with all-wheel drive, Infiniti will continue to offer the QX80 with a choice between RWD and AWD. Output is routed to the road via a newly developed nine-speed automatic gearbox equipped with paddle shifters. Performance isn’t mentioned but that’s not really the point of this luxobarge since it’s basically a high-end living room on wheels.

Nissan’s premium brand will have the 2025 QX80 at the New York Auto Show next week before the three-row posh SUV arrives at dealers in the United States this summer. Math starts at $82,450 for the rear-wheel-drive model in Pure trim and rises to $110,595 for the all-wheel-drive version in the Autograph trim with all the bells and whistles.

The cheapest BMW X7 money can buy is the xDrive40i from $81,900, followed by the X7 M60i at $108,700, and the ALPINA XB7 at $149,400. All prices exclude destination and handling fees, which amount to $1,995 in the case of the QX80 and $995 for the X7.

