We can’t remember the last time when BMW launched such a radical Life Cycle Impulse for one of its products. The X7’s LCI arrived relatively early in the fullsize SUV’s shelf life considering the original model hit dealers in March 2019 and the updated variant was presented in April 2022. Aside from the massively redesigned front fascia with split headlights, the revised model ushered in a new M Performance version.

Replacing the old X7 M50i, this new M60i represents one of the first BMW models to feature the S68 engine. It too is a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine with the same power as before but it now has mild-hybrid technology with an electric motor built into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. It contributes an extra (but temporary) boost of 12 horsepower and 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque.

A new photoshoot from BMW Bulgaria puts the spotlight on the X7 M60i featuring matte paint from the Individual catalog. This Frozen Pure Grey example also happens to have the classic-looking roundel we initially saw in 2022 when the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary. As is the case with recently launched M Performance models, the powerful luxobarge also boasts the M-specific side mirror caps and an M logo on its massive kidney grille.

While this X7 M60i has the 22-inch wheels, you can go a size higher and opt for a more expensive 23-inch set. With the latest M Performance variant, BMW also made some mild changes to the exhaust finishers to make them look more like a quad setup. Going forward, the German premium brand is putting four tips on its M Lite cars, as seen recently with the first-ever X1 M35i.

In the United States, the $108,700 X7 M60i is the midrange model considering it slots above the entry-level xDrive40i and below the much more expensive XB7. That new engine we mentioned makes 523 horsepower but if you’re willing to fork out $149,900 for the ALPINA version, you’re going to get a colossal 631 hp.

Source: BMW