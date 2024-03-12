One of the most important debuts of the year for BMW is unquestionably the X3. A strong seller since day one, the luxury crossover will switch to the fourth generation in the months to come. Series production is expected to start this August, and in the meantime, a company insider might have gotten a hold of the juicy technical specifications.

A member of the Bimmer Post forums who is usually right about future BMWs has spilled the beans about the X3 (G45). Provided the information is accurate, the new premium SUV will be 4755 mm long, 1920 mm wide, and 1660 mm tall. That would make it 47 mm longer, 29 mm wider, and 16 mm lower than the outgoing X3 (G01).

The wheelbase is said to grow by 1 mm to 2865 mm while cargo volume will add 20 liters for a grand total of 570 liters. Fold the rear seats and the luggage capacity will expand to 1,700 liters, a full 100 liters more. Weight is said to vary from 1,855 kilograms for the X3 20x to 2,057 kg for the M50x sold in the United States. Curiously, the European version of the M Performance model will be lighter, at 1,980 kg. The outgoing X3 M40i sold in Europe tips the scales at 1,910 kg.

As previously reported, the gasoline versions of the future X3 will drop the letter “i.” This decision is part of a revamped nomenclature that will also impact the new 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe coming this year. The diesels will retain the “d” whereas the plug-in hybrids will soldier on with the “e” in their names. It’s only the “i” that BMW is deleting, saying goodbye to a long tradition of using the letter to denote cars powered by gasoline engines featuring fuel injection.

According to the same insider, the 2025 BMW X3 is getting several wheel designs in sizes from 18 to 21 inches. The hot M50 is expected to ride on 255/40 R21 front and 285/35 R21 rear tires. This M Performance model will be able to tow 2,220 kg in North America and 2,500 kg in Europe, a significant difference that seems a bit strange if we’re being honest. That’s why it’s best to wait for the official numbers before drawing any conclusions.

As for the “fancier” part in the headline, BMW is apparently putting nicer materials inside the new X3. The driving aids will allegedly match those of the larger X5 while the Comfort Access feature is going to be standard across the range. An optional illuminated grille is mentioned, but it will be standard on the M50. The high-performance variant is getting an M Sport suspension (optionally adaptive), 20-inch wheels, and other M goodies.

When the X3 debuts in the following months, don’t expect to see the new iX3. The electric version (“NA5”) will be out in 2025 on the Neue Klasse platform rather than on CLAR. A fully electric M variant could arrive later this decade under the “ZA5” codename.

Source: Bimmer Post