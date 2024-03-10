Most European BMW branches updated their online configurators with the M4 LCI shortly after the Life Cycle Impulse was introduced at the end of January. However, Americans had to wait several weeks to build their ideal G82 specification. Better late than never, the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe is finally configurable on the US website.

It includes all three flavors (M4 Coupe, M4 Competition Coupe, and M4 Competition xDrive Coupe). Math starts at $79,100 for the base model while the hotter derivative with rear-wheel drive is $83,200. Throw AWD into the mix and you’re looking at $88,300 before options and the $995 mandatory destination and handling fees. Regardless of the one you choose; all have the laser taillights we saw a few years ago on the M4 CSL and more recently on the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL.

New with the LCI is a fresh set of forged wheels (825M) with a bright silver finish available for all three versions of the M4. The high-performance coupe also has new headlights that do away with laser technology and feature an LED module that produces both low and high beams. These new clusters boast two vertical LED units shaped like an arrow and act as the daytime running lights.

Elsewhere, the M4 finally gets the optional red or black body decals that have been around in Europe since mid-2022. A steel roof option is available at no extra cost and comes with an electrically sliding glass section. Combine the graphics with the steel roof and the latter will always have a high-gloss black look.

Going forward, the BMW roundel has a glossy black surround while the M badge on the trunk lid has a silver border. Inside, there’s a new flat-bottomed steering wheel, slightly updated central air vents, iDrive 8.5, and softer artificial leather on the dashboard. The M4 gets a Dark Graphite matte trim as standard around the dashboard, center console, and the cupholder cover. Pay extra and you can have a new Finely Polished Aluminum look instead.

BMW is not done with the updates for the M4 since the limited-run CS special edition is also coming later this year. In the meantime, the US configurator has also been updated to include the M4 Convertible as well as normal versions of the 4 Series models in both two-door body styles.

Source: BMW USA