2024 marks the return of the M5 wagon, but until BMW unveils the hotly anticipated G99, it has another performance wagon to show. Meet the 2024 BMW i5 M60 Touring, adding a substantial practicality to the sedan launched last year. It’s a niche model since electric performance estates are still few and far between in 2024. Its closest rival is the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.

Weighs 2,350 kilograms

Don’t expect razor-sharp handling or the agility of a sports car since this is a heavy car – tipping the scales at 2,350 kilograms. It’s also rather massive for a 5 Series since the i5 M60 Touring stretches 5060 mm long, 1900 mm wide, and 1505 mm tall. It has a huge wheelbase of 2995 mm and can be had with 21-inch wheels. It gets standard air suspension at the rear axle, electronically controlled shock absorbers, and all-wheel steering.

Same Cargo Capacity as ICE Models

The extra performance doesn’t come at the expense of day-to-day usability since you still get the full 570 liters of cargo capacity as all the other 5 Series Touring (G61) models. The same goes for the maximum load capacity of 1,700 liters after folding the rear seats. We can’t say the same about the i5 M60 Sedan where the trunk is smaller than the versions equipped with a combustion engine.

3.9 seconds to 100 km/h

Although the i5 M60 Touring has the same physical dimensions as the sedan, it is 45 kg heavier. Consequently, it takes an extra tenth of a second to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill by doing the job in 3.9 seconds. Top speed remains the same, at an electronically governed 143 mph (230 km/h). The extra bulk takes its toll on efficiency as well since the WLTP range of 276 to 314 miles (445 to 506 kilometers) is about 6 miles (10 km) shorter than the sedan’s.

The i5 M60 Touring packs a serious punch from its dual-motor setup. The all-wheel-drive electric wagon can deliver as much as 593 hp and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) when the sportiest settings are activated. It uses the same 81.2-kWh battery as the cheaper i5 eDrive40 Touring and can be charged at up to 205 kW. Doing so for 10 minutes will juice up the battery for 88 miles (142 kilometers).

A Preview of The G99 BMW M5 Touring Design

To set it apart from its rear-wheel-drive, single-motor cousin, BMW is giving the electric M Performance wagon a sporty grille. Inherited from the i5 M60 sedan, the pair of kidneys has dual horizontal bars and an M logo for a design we’re expecting to see on the M5 models as well. The side mirror caps have a glossy black finish, and the standard 19-inch M wheels further differentiate it from the lesser model. Customers can also add the optional M Sport Package Pro and the M Carbon Exterior Package for a design likely to bring the wagon closer to the visual drama of the M5 Touring.

Not Coming to the United States

BMW USA has decided against selling the 5 Series Touring (G61) in North America, so the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 long-roof models aren’t coming either. However, there is a glimmer of hope Americans will get the M5 Touring when it debuts later in 2024 as a belated rival for the AMG E63 Estate and the Audi RS6 Avant.

When could we see a full-fat M electric wagon from BMW? It might arrive in the latter half of the decade seeing as how the next-generation M3 has already been officially confirmed as an EV. An i3 Touring on the Neue Klasse platform is believed to be in the pipeline with the “NA1” internal designation. It’s apparently going to be followed by an electric M3 Touring (“ZA1”).

In the meantime, BMW will cater to the wagon-loving audience with a vast array of 3 Series Touring and 5 Series Touring models. The former still comes as a sporty diesel (M340d) alongside the M3 Touring (G81) while the latter now has an electric M Performance derivative, with the M5 Touring to be resurrected soon.

While BMW has faced criticism for the extensive expansion of its SUV lineup, it’s noteworthy that in 2024, the Munich-based marque is introducing a new wagon that is expected to be on the market until around 2031.

Source: BMW