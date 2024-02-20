Although BMW unveiled the 2025 Z4 M40i with a six-speed manual gearbox nearly a month ago, the configurator in the United States is still showing the 2024MY roadster with its automatic-only setup. However, it won’t be long until you’ll be able to sign your name on the dotted line to get the convertible sports car with three pedals. In an interview with BMWBLOG, a BMW USA Product Manager told us the order books will open by March.

In some European countries, the online configurator for the Z4 M40i 6-Speed has been up and running for a few weeks already. BMW USA has announced that the extra pedal is going to increase the model’s asking price by $3,500 compared to the version equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. It means you’ll be paying $69,950 MSRP before options.

The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i “Handschalter” (German for “hand shift”) differs from the automatic model in more ways since it has 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys. These staggered wheels are not coming to the automatic model, nor is the bespoke chassis tuning. In addition, both front and rear axles get dedicated auxiliary springs while an anti-roll bar clamp is installed at the front.

BMW also works its magic on the steering and rear dampers, not to mention the M Sport differential and the traction control system to make the “purist” version of the Z4 M40i more fun to drive. To justify the premium, the manual model gets dark accents, red M Sport brake calipers, and the San Remo Green metallic paint.

Although this is the first time the US is getting a Z4 with three pedals during this G29 generation, the not-for-America base sDrive20i has had a stick shift since its launch back in 2019. At home in Germany, the six-speed Z4 sDrive20i with a four-cylinder engine retails from €50,200, making it a whopping €25,100 cheaper than the six-cylinder M40i with the manual.