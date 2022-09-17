BMW has had a productive 2022 in terms of product launches and the X1 is among the most important if we’re referring to the sales volume it’s projected to generate. Fully redesigned inside and out, the U11 marks the end of the baby crossover since the third-gen model is now 4.5 meters (177.2 inches) long and 1.84 meters (72.6 inches) wide.

An Italian dealer has received the 2023 X1 with a San Remo Green paint and optional 19-inch wheels featuring a bi-color look. Mind you, these are not the largest alloys available since BMW is now selling its entry-level crossover with even bigger 20-inch wheels for the first time. This is a mid-spec version as the video puts the spotlight on the xLine, positioned above the base model and below the M Sport.

While BMW also sells a purely electric iX1, this version has a diesel engine. The black interior hosts a generous sunroof and is home to the company’s lesser iDrive8 with smaller screens. The driver’s display measures 10.25 inches instead of the 12.3-inch screen you’ll find on larger models equipped with the latest infotainment system. It’s the same story with the touchscreen since it has a 10.7-inch diagonal rather than 14.9 inches like you get on a 2023 X7.

In case you haven’t noticed, the 2023 X1 has lost the iDrive controller and it’s actually the second BMW to do away with the rotary knob, after the 2 Series Active Tourer. It’s not going away completely as the Bavarians have said they’re sticking to this supplementary method of controlling the infotainment. With the U11, the German luxury brand has eliminated most physical controls, including those for the climate settings.

That bump in size we mentioned earlier is noticeable once you realize how much legroom rear passengers now have. Chances are BMW will launch another X1 Li in China where the current-gen model with its extended wheelbase is produced exclusively for the local market.

Source: Motor.TV / YouTube