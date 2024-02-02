Saving the best for last, BMW is finally giving the Z4 M40i a much-deserved manual gearbox. The G29-generation roadster is believed to bow out in early 2026, so you still have a couple of years left to buy the open-top M Performance model with a clutch pedal. Following its world premiere earlier this week, the new analog version dubbed Pure Impulse Edition for Europe is live on the German configurator.

In its home market, the Z4 M40i with a stick retails from €75,300, therefore commanding a massive €6,000 premium over the Steptronic-equipped model. To make it worth your financial effort, BMW has installed staggered wheels (19 inches front, 20 inches rear) – a feature typically reserved for M cars. It has also retuned the chassis, along with performing other tweaks compared to the automatic model.

The new model year brings more than just a six-speed manual gearbox for the top-spec Z since you can now have it with a Frozen Deep Metallic color, a matte paint from the Individual catalog that’ll cost you an extra €2,880. Alternatively, you can order the Z4 M40i in Frozen Grey II Metallic for the same money. Going for the Pure Impulse Edition includes the Frozen Deep Green paint, red M Sport brakes, and several glossy black body accents part of the Shadowline package.

The three-pedal BMW Z4 M40i sold on the Old Continent has Vernasca leather in Cognac with black M piping – a combination you can’t have on other versions of the sporty convertible. In addition, the gear lever bears the M logo, which you’ll also find on the bottom spoke of the steering wheel. To set it apart from the automatic model, there’s new exterior model badging reserved for the manual variant.

BMW says it has developed the Z4 with a manual specifically for Europe and the United States where it costs $69,950. Production at Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria is starting next month.

Source: BMW Deutschland