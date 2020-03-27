BMW Z4 sDrive20i: Sensational shots from the sunny Greece

The new BMW Z4 is quite of a stunner. And sadly, the very last of its kind. Here pictured is the BMW Z4 sDrive20i in the beautiful country of Greece. The G29 Z4 generation is the swan song of the beautiful roadster serenade that began in 1990s with the Z3 and followed in early 2000s with the first Z4 series.

As long as it wanders around, it would be nice to cherish such cars, which seem to come from the golden age of motoring. The electromobility and substantial push towards cleaner powertrain technology have put the Z4 on the chopping block.

Even though it doesn’t sell in high numbers to justify its existence, the Z4 is a distinguished member of the current BMW portfolio. The newest generation is also the first one in history to feature a vertical positioning of the lights within the headlamp units.

The design philosophy of the new Z4 now looks and feels more mature and well chiseled than ever before. It displays a sort of dynamic elegance that no other vehicle has. A svelte silhouette and an almost perfect balance between the front and rear ends are the recipe for success.

The new BMW Z4 remains a pure rear-wheel-drive roadster, with a canvas roof to ensure a low kerb weight. The chassis has been specifically tuned to ensure a top level of dynamism and sheer driving pleasure in true BMW style.

Speaking of the Z4 sDrive20i, this is the entry-level version of the open-top two-seater Bimmer. This variant is equipped with BMW B48 petrol engine. The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder unit is rated at a peak output of 145 kW / 197 PS (194 hp). The maximum torque of 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) is available between 1,450 and 4,200 rpm. Power is fully transmitted to rear axle thanks to the 8-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

In the latest set of images, the new BMW Z4 sDrive20i M Sport is photographed in the picturesque scenery around Athens, the capital city of Greece. The combination of the all-black BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line and the striking San Francisco Red metallic paint finish is simply charming to admire in the epic Mediterranean landscape.