The Z4 may be nearing the end of its journey, but it leaves behind a meaningful legacy that began with BMW Technik’s Z1. Fittingly, both the first and the last Z models were present at the third annual BMW-Z Roadster Club Slovakia event. They were joined by other standout cars, although the effortlessly beautiful Z8 was not there. In total, no fewer than 55 vehicles took part in this third edition.

The annual gathering of Z cars took place in Trenčianske Teplice, a small town in western Slovakia. On display were 37 Z3s, 16 Z4s, and a couple of Z1s. All gathered in a square just a few kilometers from the city of Trenčín. In addition to sharing their passion for all things Zukunft (German for “future”), several participants took home awards.

Third place went to the owner of a 2003 Z3 2.0i in Dakar Yellow. Second place was awarded to a 1989 Z1 2.5 in Top Red. First place (drumroll, please) went to a 2014 Z4 35is finished in Individual Melbourne Red Metallic. Honorable mentions included “best beautiful wheels” for a 2007 Z4 3.0si and a special jury prize for a 2004 Z4 3.0i.

More than 100 people attended the event, which already has a date set for its fourth edition: June 20–21 in Brezno, a town in central Slovakia. By then, the Z story may have reached its final chapter. Recent reports suggest that the “G29” Z4 will end production in May 2026. Worse yet, there’s currently no insider info about a next-generation Z car. Still, hope remains that BMW will one day introduce another Z model, not just Nissan.

In the meantime, the photos from the event capture the decades-long tradition and the deep affection owners have for their Z cars. Picking a favorite is darn near impossible, though the Z1, with its vertically sliding doors, stands out as something truly special. With just 8,000 units built, it’s also exceptionally rare. And let’s not forget the quirky “clownshoe,” another unforgettable highlight in the Z lineup.

Photos: Marek Görözdös, Martin Hamšík, Zdenko Vlkovič