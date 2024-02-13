The entry-level MINI Cooper E electric (J01) is introduced with four redesigned vehicle trims, each tailored to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Among these, the Classic Trim stands out with its vibrant body colors and striking contrasting roof finishes, embodying the spirit of MINI with a contemporary twist. The puristic design of the iconic three-door model shines brightly in Sunny Side Yellow, complemented by a contrasting roof and mirror caps in pristine white.

With the new electric Cooper, MINI has revamped the trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works. With each of those trims, it’s evident that MINI is also narrowing down options in aspects such as color, wheels, and interior materials. In Europe, the 2024 MINI Cooper E starts at €32,900 for the Essential and goes up to €45,860 for the Cooper SE John Cooper Works.

Inside, the cockpit is a testament to MINI’s commitment to style and sustainability. Surfaces are adorned with a two-tone black and blue knit material, setting a stylish backdrop for the high-quality Vescin synthetic leather seats. Available in gray or black, these seats feature a perforated houndstooth pattern, marrying comfort with a keen eye for design.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, the 2024 MINI Cooper E has an electric motor producing 184 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 290 Newton meters (213 pound-feet). It’s enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in a respectable 7.3 seconds. If you stick to the Cooper E, you’ll get a 40.7-kWh battery with enough energy for a maximum range of 190 miles (305 kilometers) in the WLTP test cycle. The charging power also depends on which version you have as the base model tops out at 75 kW while the beefier variant supports 95 kW. It’ll take less than half an hour to go from 10% to 80% at a fast-charging station.

Unlike its predecessor built at home in the UK, the new electric MINI Cooper is going to be made initially in China by Spotlight Automotive. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor to jointly develop and build next-generation EVs at a new factory in Zhangjiagang in the Jiangsu Province. From 2026, MINI will also build the electric Cooper in Oxford, together with the Aceman. The electric-only subcompact crossover will also initially roll off the assembly line in China beginning next year.