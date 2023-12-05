In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicles, MINI takes a leap forward with the electrifying MINI Cooper SE, and it gets a sporty makeover in the form of the John Cooper Works Trim. This new addition to the MINI family not only boasts impressive performance but it also emphasizes the company’s racing heritage.

218 HP and 95 kW Charging

Under the hood, the MINI Cooper SE in John Cooper Works Trim packs a punch with 218 electrically generated horsepower (160 kW) and a robust 330 Newton meters of torque. With a sprint time of 6.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, the MINI Cooper SE promises a fun driving experience. Equipped with a high-voltage battery boasting an energy content of 54.2 kWh, this electric hatchback achieves a range of up to 402 kilometers, as determined in the WLTP test cycle. Thanks to its fast-charging capability with direct current up to 95 kW, the MINI Cooper SE can be recharged in just under 30 minutes from 10% to 80%. The high-voltage battery can also be charged with 11 kW using alternating current.

John Cooper Works Trim: Where Sportiness Meets Style

For those who crave a sportier look, the John Cooper Works Trim is the answer. The iconic John Cooper Works logo, characterized by clear outlines and the traditional red, white, and black color scheme, takes center stage on the octagonal front grille. The 18-inch wheels in Lap Spoke 2-tone design, JCW brake callipers in striking red, and bonnet stripes contribute to the MINI Cooper SE’s dynamic appearance.

The attention to detail extends to the front and rear diffusers, high-gloss black radiator grille surround, contrasting roof, and Chilli Red mirror caps. The MINI LED headlights, with their unique light signatures, and matrix rear lights not only enhance visibility but also add a touch of sophistication.

Racing-Inspired Interior

Step inside the MINI Cooper SE in John Cooper Works Trim, and you’ll find a racing-inspired interior. The JCW seats, featuring synthetic leather with red stitching and multi-colored knitted material, deliver a distinctive look. The black and red color concept extends to the door and dashboard, with the passenger side adorned with a distinctive JCW-specific pattern resembling a chequered flag.

The MINI Experience Modes, including the John Cooper Works-inspired GO-KART Mode, offer a personalized touch to the driving experience. The anthracite red display and interior lighting, coupled with the unique GO-KART sound, elevate the sporty ambiance within the cabin.