BMW is finally putting a manual gearbox in the Z4 M40i and is understandably proud to showcase the three-pedal M Performance roadster at the Welt. We’re in Munich and we couldn’t resist the temptation to shoot the stylish convertible in all its Individual glory. Made famous by the M5 CS, this Frozen Deep Green matte paint looks the part on the “analog” open-top sports car.

Not only is BMW giving the Z4 M40i a third pedal, but it’s also introducing staggered wheels. You can see them at the Welt where the car sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys. The Pure Impulse Edition (the official name in Europe) has these fancy shoes with a double-spoke design and glossy black accents included as standard. Typically, mixed-size M lightweight wheels have been reserved for full-fat M cars.

The Z4 M40i with a manual for Europe may be a spitting image of its American counterpart, but as the saying goes, looks can be deceiving. As with the eight-speed Steptronic version, the B58 only makes 335 horsepower on the Old Continent because of stricter legislation regarding emissions. In North America, the uncorked turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is good for 382 hp. In both instances, torque is rated at 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The new manual model matches the automatic’s punch, so you’re really not sacrificing anything.

Since we mentioned the automatic, BMW has already said the changes applied to the manual model will not come to the two-pedal Z4 M40i. The engineers have performed specific chassis tuning along with installing a new bespoke anti-roll bar clamp at the front. The variable steering’s software has been adjusted, much like the mapping for the electronic control of the rear dampers. In addition, the traction control system and M Sport differential now have different settings.

The manual Z4 M40i illustrates how BMW might just be saving the best for last. The G29 is supposedly going out of production in March 2026 when Magna Steyr will stop making the roadster at its factory in Graz, Austria. If that’s accurate, the six-speed manual version is possibly the final update for the Z4.