Historically, cars sold with two different outputs around the world have been more potent in Europe compared to their North American equivalent. Remember the E36 M3? However, it’s been the other way around with the third-generation BMW Z4 since the M40i sold in the US outpunches its Euro sibling. When the G29 debuted in August 2018, many were surprised to see a significant discrepancy in output from one continent to another caused by stricter emissions regulations on the Old Continent.

385 hp for U.S. Model

Indeed, the B58 engine installed in the US version makes a healthy 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts). The very same turbocharged 3.0-liter unit is dialed down by a considerable 47 hp on Euro land. Consequently, the inline-six generates only 335 hp (250 kW). Our European audience will be disappointed to hear these numbers remain intact for the Z4 LCI arriving with the 2023 model year. The same goes for torque, at 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) for both flavors of the M40i.

Needless to say, there is a performance gap between the two taking into account that the American version needs 4.4 seconds until 60 mph while the Euro model needs a tenth of a second more. That said, BMW lists the 0-60 mph (96 km/h) for the US model and 0-62 mph (100 km/h) for the European-spec Z4 M40i. There’s no word about the rumored manual gearbox just yet, but sources from within Munich have informed us it’ll happen later next year. However, it might not be generally available as only select markets could get the 6MT, with the US being one of them.

With the LCI, BMW hasn’t made any changes under the hood. The sDrive20i, sDrive30i, and M40i all soldier on unchanged in terms of oily bits. However, the four-cylinder models do get the M Sport Package as standard equipment going forward. Step up to the M40i and you get an adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers and a rear differential, which is optional on the sDrive30i. The facelifted BMW Z4 goes on sale worldwide in November after more than 55,000 units of the pre-LCI model have been delivered.

Source: BMW