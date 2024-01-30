Not to be outdone by its American counterpart, the BMW Z4 M40i is also receiving a manual option in Europe. On the Old Continent, BMW will market this variant as the Pure Impulse Edition. As expected, it inherits all the same features as its North American counterpart, but there is one notable downgrade. Similar to the Steptronic model, the inline-six undergoes significant detuning to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter engine produces only 335 hp, lacking the extra 47 hp found in its more powerful American counterpart rated at 382 hp. On a positive note, Europeans won’t be sacrificing any torque, as the six-cylinder engine still generates the same 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) as on the other side of the pond. With the manual transmission, the Z4 M40i takes 4.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h), making it a tenth of a second slower than its automatic counterpart. Both versions share the same top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). As expected, the manual variant is slightly lighter than the Steptronic model, shedding 15 kilograms and now tipping the scales at 1,550 kg.

While the Z4 M40i is entering its 2025 model year in the United States, it will be marketed as a 2024MY in Europe. This transition brings more than just the Pure Impulse Edition, as the four-cylinder variants are also receiving a range of updates. For instance, the sDrive20i and sDrive30i, both equipped with a standard M Sport Package, are now available with the Sanremo Green metallic paint. The more powerful of the two also comes with standard M Sport suspension and brakes, along with variable steering, and an optional M Sport differential.

No matter which variant of the Z4 you choose in Europe, BMW offers the option to exchange the standard black fabric roof for an anthracite silver top. The wind deflector, heated seats, and two-zone automatic climate control are all standard. For those seeking a better audio experience, an optional 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system is available. The roadster maintains its previous-generation iDrive with a dashboard layout featuring physical buttons.

BMW is set to launch the 2024 Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition in March, coinciding with the planned market debut of its equivalent version in the United States. Codenamed G29, this two-seater convertible continues to be manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. While nothing is officially confirmed at this point, reports suggest that production will cease in March 2026, with no replacement currently in development

Source: BMW