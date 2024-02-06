In the automotive world, where exclusivity and performance blend to create masterpieces on wheels, the ALPINA B7L certainly stands out. This particular model, with its distinction as one of only two right-hand drive (RHD) B7Ls registered in the ALPINA archives, presents an unparalleled opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Today, one of those two units is up for sale on Car and Classic.

Unmatched Rarity and Performance

The ALPINA B7L takes the BMW 745i as its foundation and elevates it through meticulous mechanical enhancements and aesthetic refinements, culminating in a supercharged marvel that boasts 493 bhp. This transformation results in a vehicle that is lighter, more agile, and significantly more bespoke than its 760i counterpart.

Built between 2004 and 2008, the E65/66-based B7s were few and far between, with an even smaller number being the long-wheelbase (LWB) B7L E66 variants. This particular B7L not only represents this rare breed but also carries the distinction of being one of just two RHD models ever made, with its counterpart no longer existing.

Opulence and Excellence

Presented in exceptional condition with very low mileage, a full service history, and a recent investment of £1,500, this Japanese import has been meticulously maintained. Now released from a prestigious UK ALPINA collection, it offers a possibly unique opportunity to acquire a super sedan of this caliber. The car was originally registered in Japan in April 2008, and it was imported to the UK in September 2022. The ad says that it was only driven during warmer months and stored in a garage during winter.

Despite the loss of the stamped service book during importation, the listing says that the maintenance record is confirmed by main dealers and marque specialists, including a comprehensive service in January 2024. This recent service addressed suspension, gearbox, oil service, and wheel alignment, underscoring the car’s exceptional mechanical condition.

A Collector’s Dream

Dressed in ALPINA Blue with factory stripes, and riding on unmarked 21-inch ALPINA multispoke alloys shod with Michelin Pilot tires, its appearance is as stunning as its performance. The interior showcases Lavalina leather, ALPINA badging, and Alcantara headlining, all in immaculate condition, alongside a high-spec array of features including a sunroof, extensive interior electrics, and the BMW iDrive system.

Beneath the hood lies a supercharged ALPINA ‘H1’ 4,398cc V8 engine, marking the E65/66 as the first supercharged iteration from ALPINA. This powerhouse, paired with a 6-speed ZF SwitchTronic gearbox, delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and smooth, with a 0-60mph time of just 4.8 seconds.

At the time of writing, there are 12 bids and the price is up to 22,500 GBP, around $28,000. The reserve has not been met with two days to go. [Source: CarandClassic]