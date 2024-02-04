A new video shot in a multi-story car park offers a wonderful mélange of old and new. There’s a lovely M3 DTM E30 tribute car flanked by an M3 Touring and an M4 CSL. All of them have Swiss plates while the two modern BMWs have the anniversary roundel introduced in 2022 when the M division celebrated half a century since its inception.

The oldest of the three cars appears to take after the Warsteiner DTM E30 M3 that raced in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters back in 1992. That year, Joachim Winkelhock triumphed at the 200-mile race at the Norisring street circuit in Nuremberg, Germany. The other two cars are just as special since the M4 CSL is one of the only 1,000 units ever made while the wagon is BMW’s belated M3 Touring.

All three cars are part of the same lineage, and this video goes to show how much BMW’s lineup has changed over the years. Cars are much bigger nowadays and have substantially more aggressive designs, including oversized front grilles. The E30’s kidneys are refreshingly petite to remind us of a time gone by. With the Neue Klasse coming in 2025, the company will overhaul the grille yet again by widening it to merge with the headlights.

We’d be curious to know about these three cars and whether they belong to the same person. The M4 CSL is finished in Sapphire Black, one of the only three colors offered for this car, alongside Alpine White and Frozen Pure Grey. The latter is an Individual matte color that was exclusive to this car when the model was launched. As for the M3 Touring, it’s finished in Tanzanite Blue as one of the many colors available when configuring a G81.

BMW facelifted the M4 earlier this week with a mild Life Cycle Impulse, ahead of the M4 CS’ premiere later in 2024. The M3 Touring is also getting the LCI treatment this year, along with a CS derivative at some point in 2025.

