You know the world premiere of BMW’s hotly anticipated M4 CS is approaching when journalists are invited to take the hardcore coupe for a spin. Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the limited-edition performance car during a ride on a snowy road in what looks like a winter wonderland.

The tail-happy nature of the M4 CS indicates the partially camouflaged prototype was in 2WD mode. Much like the M3 CS Sedan launched last year, its coupe equivalent is expected to have standard xDrive with the possibility of completely turning off the dynamic stability control (DSC) system for a pure RWD experience.

Already confirmed by BMW as its fastest production car at the Nürburgring, the new M4 CS will break cover in 2024, according to a recent announcement made by M boss Frank van Meel. It’ll follow the recipe used by the four-door model last year but with redesigned headlights and a special blue color – perhaps Riviera Blue, Mexico Blue, or Daytona Beach Blue. Laguna Seca has apparently been ruled out, while less flashy alternatives such as white and grey will be available.

Expect the twin-turbo, inline-six engine to belt out 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), echoing not just the M3 CS but also the M4 CSL. Unlike the latter sold strictly with two seats; the M4 CS will retain the rear bench. Consequently, the weight loss won’t be as significant, but the addition of xDrive will make it faster around the Green Hell than the mighty M4 CSL, which lapped the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 18.137 seconds.

As seen in the video, the G82-generation M4 CS will be available with an automatic transmission. Since the sedan didn’t have a manual, don’t hold your breath for the coupe to come with a clutch pedal either. Similarly, next year’s M3 CS Touring super wagon will be a Steptronic-only affair as well.

Sources close to Munich claim production is scheduled to start in July, so the big debut is inching closer. However, we’ll likely see the facelifted M4 first. The CS should have a limited production run of 11 months, until June 2025. During this interval, up to 2,000 units are going to be assembled.

