We’ve already established that BMW has launched the German configurator and Individual Visualizer for the 2025 M4. Much like the German automaker has done with the official images, we initially focused on high-end versions of the sports coupe. Sure, we also talked about the M440i and the regular models with the M Sport Package, but what about the most basic version money can buy? Well, you’re looking at it.

Indeed, this is a 420i with a total of zero options. We wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s the “poor man’s” G22 since even this entry-level 4er starts at €52,900 in its domestic market. Sapphire Black is the only color for which BMW isn’t charging extra, and we can say the same thing about the alloys in the LMR 778 style. By the way, when was the last time you saw a 4 Series on small 17-inch wheels?

Stepping inside, all three upholsteries seen in the adjacent photo gallery are no-cost options. It’s the perforated Sensatec (artificial leather) in Cognac, Black, and Tacora Red. The Dark Graphite dashboard trim has a matte finish and is the only one that doesn’t command a premium. We’d argue that even this standard 4 Series Coupe is posh enough to deserve the BMW roundel. Should you disagree, prepare to pony up more money after ticking the boxes on the options list.

The base 4 Series is roughly half the price of an M4 Competition xDrive, which has gained 20 horsepower with the Life Cycle Impulse. In Germany, the flagship variant of the G82 starts at €107,300. An even more expensive derivative is on the way considering BMW has confirmed an M4 CS will be released later in 2024. There has already been a far pricier version since the M4 CSL retailed in Germany from €165,200. Lest we forget the 3.0 CSL, which holds the title for the company’s priciest new car ever, at an estimated €750,000.

Source: BMW Deutschland