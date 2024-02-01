Well, that didn’t take long. Hours after introducing the revised M4 models, BMW has already updated its German configurator to include the new sports cars. Both the coupe and convertible body styles are now only a mouse click away on their home turf in Deutschland. Better yet, the dedicated website for choosing a pricey Individual color now has the M4 LCI.

As a matter of fact, the two websites also feature the M Performance version (M440i/M440d) while BMW Germany lets you configure the lesser models as well, right down to the entry-level lowly 420i/420d. The Life Cycle Impulse is subtle since the only significant visual change is represented by the new headlights. We’ve seen those swanky optional laser taillights before since the M4 CSL had them first in 2022.

Although the revised 4 Series, M440i, and M4 models were introduced this week, it’s going to take a while before you’ll be able to park one in your garage. Production at the Dingolfing plant in Germany isn’t starting until March. It is believed the hotter M4 CS – to be sold strictly as a coupe – will begin to roll off the assembly line in July. Availability is going to be limited since BMW is allegedly going to make the special edition only until June 2025.

What comes after? The G82/G83 M4 models will allegedly bow out in June 2028. It’s unclear whether the two will live to see another generation with combustion engines. Perhaps not since BMW has already confirmed the next M3, based on the Neue Klasse platform, will be completely electric. Speaking of the sedan, the current G80 is rumored to get the changes applied to the coupe and convertible models this week with the cars manufactured from July 2024.

Look for the G81 M3 Touring to adopt the revisions at some point in the future. Come 2025, a spicy CS version of the super wagon will get essentially the same goodies as the sedan launched last year.

