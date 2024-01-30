Well, this was bound to happen. Since we’re only a few hours away from the world premiere of the 4 Series facelift, an official photo of BMW’s updated luxury coupe has emerged. Currently making the social media rounds, the promo image gives us a good look at the spicy M Performance model with all-wheel drive.

The 2025 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe keeps the still-controversial kidneys but adopts an all-black look with an M badge. Since 2021 when the facelifted X3 M40i and X4 M40i were released, BMW has been putting the “world’s most powerful letter” on the grilles of its M Performance cars as well. That includes the new X1 M35i and X2 M35i, too.

Those Shadowline headlights with dark accents are the new matrix LED setup that does away with the laser technology used by the outgoing 4 Series Coupe. Elsewhere, those look like the 21-inch wheels (Style 954i) we’ve been seeing lately on the new 5 Series Sedan. The M440i now comes with the M-specific side mirror caps previously reserved for the full-fat M4.

That is all we’re able to see from this angle. As expected, it’s a minor Life Cycle Impulse. One of the revisions to the rear could include the adoption of laser taillights like what the M4 CSL had. Inside, logic tells us that BMW will transition the entire 4 Series lineup to the iDrive 8.5. There might be some changes to the trim and upholsteries but nothing to write home about.

The full reveal is happening later today, so watch this space to discover the new-ish 4 Series and M4 models.

Source: wilcoblok / Instagram