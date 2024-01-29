The jurors of the 2024 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year have announced the winners in this year’s five categories, and the BMW 5 Series has secured a spot on the list. Available with both combustion engines and as a fully electric model, this luxury sedan has been named the best model in the “Large Car” class. Having secured this award, the G60 now has the opportunity to fight for the ultimate title on March 8, when the overall WWCOTY winner will be revealed.

In the race for the top honor, the German premium sedan will face stiff competition from four other vehicles: the Volvo EX30 (Best Family Car), Kia EV9 (Best SUV), Volkswagen Amarok (Best 4×4 & Pick-Up), and the Aston Martin DB12 (Best Exclusive Car). A total of 62 candidates competed for victory in these five categories. Notably, the only other BMW featured in the initial list was the XM, the company’s flagship SUV boasting eccentric styling and a powerful plug-in hybrid setup.

It’s worth noting that the WWCOTY jury comprises 75 women car journalists from 52 countries on five continents. It is claimed to be the only all-female jury in the automotive industry. To be eligible to compete for an award, the cars had to be launched between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and be available on at least two continents.

Looking back, the BMW iX won the “Best Large SUV” in 2022 while the 8 Series was named “Best Luxury Car” in 2020. The previous-generation 5 Series, the G30, was the “Best Luxury Car” in 2017 while the i8 was named the “Best Eco-Friendly Car” back in 2015. The WWCOTY named the 3 Series F30 the “Best Family Car” in 2012 after giving the 5 Series F10 the “Best Luxury Car” award a year earlier.

2024 marks the 14th edition of the WWCTOY awards, with the big winner to be announced on International Women’s Day.

Source: Women’s World Car Of The Year