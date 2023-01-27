The 2024 BMW M3 CS was unveiled earlier today at the Daytona International Speedway. BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel had the honor to unveil the latest M car in front of a wide audience of BMW enthusiasts. As expected, Signal Green was the color of choice. The vibrant green is one of the only four colors offered for the new G80 M3 CS. Sapphire Black, Frozen Solid White and Brooklyn Grey are the others.

Of course, we managed to get upclose with the car and we filmed an interview with Van Meel as well. That footage, along with more footage from Daytona will go live on our Youtube channel, so make sure to subscribe. But in the meantime, let’s take a look at the design and specs f the new 2024 BMW M3 CS.

Inspired by the M4 CSL

Without a doubt, the highly limited BMW M4 CSL was the inspiration behind the M3 CS. At the front, the new CS gets the same kidney grille and carbon fiber parts, and even the yellow racing lights. The hood is nearly identical, but without the red accents found on the M4 CSL.

The side view shows a model-specific V-spoke wheel design, 275/35/ZR19 at the front and 285/30/ZR20 at the rear. Those wheels can be had in either Gold Bronze or matte black. M mirrors and an M3 CS logo in black and red are also part of the package. The carbon fiber roof is standard, same as the carbon fiber diffuser in the back.

Speaking of the rear-end design, two major changes there compared to the M4 CSL. Firstly, the cool and good looking wire mesh taillights are gone. Instead, the new BMW M3 CS gets the same taillights as the “regular” M3 models. Secondly, the ducktail spoiler is also gone, replaced by a toned down carbon fiber rear spoiler. One novelty though is the addition of a titanium rear silencer with weight-minimizing design, and two pairs of tailpipes finished in matte black.

The M4 CSL Theme Continues Inside

The interior of the 2024 BMW M3 CS is nearly a carbon copy of the M4 CSL. You’re getting the same center console decked out with carbon fiber parts, but also no cupholders. The carbon bucket seats are also fairly similar to the ones in the CSL with the caveat that you can power adjust them. Only one color scheme is available for the cabin; black with Mugello red accents.

The biggest interior change for the M3 CS is its addition of iDrive 8 and its accompanying curved dual-screen setup. So that means, no physical buttons compared to the iDrive 7 infotainment system found in the BMW M4 CSL. The rear seating features a bench for three people, so unfortunately no bucket seats like in the M5 CS.

Lots of Power, No Manual Gearbox

Obviously, the 2024 BMW M3 CS gets more power than the standard car. The S58 3.0 liter inline-six makes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. That power increase was made simply by increasing boost pressure from 24.7 to 30.5 psi and giving it a slight engine tune. Peak torque is from 2,750-5,950 rpm and peak horsepower is from 6,250-7,200 rpm. Top speed is rated at 188 mph and the 0-60 mph time is quoted at 3.2 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard and no option for a pure rear-wheel drive variant.

Pricing and Volume

BMW has been quiet on the projected number of BMW M3 CS units. We expect to see above 1,700 but below 2,000 units globally. The G80 M3 CS will be in production starting March 2023 for a full year. So it is possible that more units will be built if the production line capacity allows it. The MSRP is $118,700 plus $995 destination and handling.