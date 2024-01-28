Few road cars can keep up with BMW’s first M bike, but this M4 is far from being an ordinary G82. For starters, it’s the hotter Competition variant with xDrive. Additionally, numerous aftermarket upgrades were applied by the UK tuning shop Evolve Automotive, which went to town with this custom build finished in a striking Individual Mint Green color.

The M4 boasts £35,000 (nearly $45,000) worth of upgrades, including forged internals, hybrid turbos, and other mods for the S58 engine. The 3.0-liter inline-six now churns out an impressive 1,000 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. It certainly needs all the power it can muster to compete against the mighty M 1000 RR, a bike with “only” 212 hp and 113 Nm (83 lb-ft), but roughly nine times lighter than the car.

In the first duel, despite the car jumping the start, the bike managed to secure the win. In the subsequent duel to the quarter-mile mark, the M4 emerged victorious after the driver manually shifted gears. However, once again, it’s evident that the car was a bit too enthusiastic at the start, taking off earlier than it should have.

After the tuned car encountered a technical issue, which was eventually resolved, it was time for another race. Once again, the BMW M4 driver jumped the start and proceeded to win the straight-line acceleration test. It’s worth noting that the car didn’t have a fundamental problem; the issue stemmed from an incorrect engine map. Despite having ethanol in the fuel tank, the team forgot to change the engine map from pump gas to E85.

In the drag race from 30 mph (48 km/h), where the importance of the M4’s xDrive was diminished compared to the preceding races, the car still emerged victorious. However, it appears that something went awry with the bike, possibly the exhaust manifold. Adding insult to injury, the M 1000 RR also suffered a loss in the brake test.

We honestly weren’t expecting the bike to lose, but then again, the M4 was heavily modified. We reckon the outcome would’ve been considerably different if the 1000 M RR had gone up against a stock M4 Competition, especially one that didn’t have all-wheel drive.

Source: Carwow / YouTube